“It’s a fortune to be able to have such a player in the team,” thinks the Verdiblanco striker





The great moment for which the captain of Betis is going through ISCO There is much unnoticed. The Verdiblanco footballer is at a very prominent level, as could be checked on Saturday in the match against the real Madrid.

Isco offered an assistance to his partner Johnny In the first goal of the Betic team and subsequently transformed a penalty to establish the final 2-1 into the scoreboard.

The praise multiply. The words of the Verdiblanco striker serve as an example Bakambu When asked this Wednesday at the time of the Malaga footballer. «For me it is another level. We have the basic players and those of another level. It is a fortune to be able to have such a player in the team, ”said the striker at the press conference offered on the occasion of this Thursday’s game against the Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Precisely in the first leg of the previous Conference tie, in which Betis won at home to the Gent By 0-3, Bakambu scored the second goal of the Verdiblanco team after receiving an assistance from Isco.