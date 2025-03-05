

Continental week for the Real Betis on the occasion of the party against the Vitoria de Guimaraes In the first leg of the final of the Conference League. On the eve of the meeting that will take place at the Benito Villamarín stadium, the assessment of the Betic coach has been heard, Manuel Pellegriniand also that of the Verdiblanco striker Bakambu.

«Vitoria is a team with good players. I have seen the game against Porto and the truth is that they play very well. What matters to me more is the level of Betis. It is an important match for us and for the club, ”Bakambu began at the press conference offered on Wednesday. According to the striker, “within the locker room we do not speak of the end” and recalled that “tomorrow’s game is more important. The road will be long ».

The striker has participated in 22 of the 26 days that have taken place so far in LaLiga. He has started five times. On the road to the Verdiblanco team in the current edition of the Conference, Bakambu has been in the starting eleven in five of the seven games played. The striker recognizes that “it is not an easy season for me but I feel better” and wants to “improve and make the maximum to help my classmates and the team to achieve the goals.”

Bakambu has been consulted for the last movements in the front team front with the march of Titor Roque and the arrival of Cucho Hernández. For Bakambu, “nothing changes. I work a lot, it is the most important thing to improve and maintain a high level. I have to take advantage of this moment and make the maximum to help the club. I am in a good moment, but the important thing is to demonstrate it «









«I have the pressure as always. Not play alone, we are a team. I think with this team we can do something big. We have to stop in this game. It is not the first time that I play a European competition. What matters to me more is today. I feel better. Now I have to take advantage of my moment, ”said Bakambu, who has also been asked for the football moment of the team’s captain, ISCO. «For me it is another level. We have the basic players and those of another level. It is a fortune to have such a player in the team, ”said the striker.