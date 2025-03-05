Encounters with South Sudan and Mauritania in the classification phase for the World Cup





A new break in competitions is approaching due to international selections matches. In it Betis They are pending the players who can be summoned by their respective countries. This Tuesday the call for the Congo Democratic Republic For the matches planned this month.

Among the summoned players is the Betis striker Bakambu. The Democratic Republic of the Congo plans two valid meetings for the classification phase of the next 2026 World Cup.

For Friday, March 21, the Democratic Republic Party of the Congo is expectedSouth Sudanwhile four days later the Mauritania-Democratic republic of the Congo.

Before the break in the competition for international selections matches, Betis will face the home match against the Leganés corresponding to day 28 of the First Division championship. And after the break, the competition will return for the Verdiblanco team with the second Sevillian derby of the season. On Sunday, March 30, at Benito Villamarín, Betis-Sevilla On the 29th of LaLiga.