An authentic final is what Real Betis is played on Thursday afternoon at the Dom Afonso Henriques stadium against the Vitoria de Guimaraes. Being or not in the league league 24-25. The two -signed tie … In the first leg played a week ago at Benito Villamarín has left the definitive outcome of a tie that will give one of the last eight live teams in the third continental competition, one of the four that in the final table of the tournament has avoided the almighty Chelsea until the final hypothetical, scheduled for May 28 in Breslavia (Poland).

In that event the Betis wants to be. Many fans believe that if you advance before Vitoria and stand in the quarterfinals, the road smells like many ballots to get that decisive match against, very expected, the London team. But it is no less true that before it would be necessary to overcome rivals, in a high percentage of probabilities, such as Polish Jagiellonia in the quarterfinals and fiorentina in the semifinal theoretical. But you don’t have to throw the bells on the fly and it is best to go step by step. And the first is to win in Guimaraes, because, although Betis was superior to the Vitoria in the first leg, he failed to prove it on the scoreboard and take an advantage to the second meeting that, although it would have been minimal, would have already meant having some safety network for the global result of the tie.

One of the scorers in that first game against the picture led by Luís Freire was Cedrick Bakambu. The African striker was ready inside the area to put the tip of his boot and beat the goal Bruno Varela in the center of Perraud that Isco finished first and then combed Antony. It was the confirmation of the good game that the Franco-Congoleño was doing. Because if he marked at the dawn of the second part, in the first the goalkeeper Varela took out a good header from the Verdiblanco attacker after the center of Perraud from the left. And he was also the author of a goal, who did not go up to the scoreboard when he was canceled offside.

Bakambu’s goal to the Portuguese was the third that the `11 ‘Verdiblanco scored this season at the Conference League, since in the League phase he scored the 0-1 that gave the triumph to the Betics in the clash against Petrocub played in Moldova and also marked the Momentary 0-2 against the Gent in the duel played in Belgium. Bakambu’s scorer idyll with the continental tournament as a Betic player has already started last season, since in the duel against the dynamo of Zagreb in Croatia, to pass from Aitor, he scored in the first half the goal that at that time carried the tie to the extension, which did not arrive, given that the Balkan team tied that duel before the game time and managed to eliminate the Verdiblancos

It is the Congolese the Betic hope as far as the goal is concerned in this leisure League. Something obvious, obviously, since, with the winter market in Spain and closed Europe, Betis agreed to break the assignment of Vitor Roque so that Barcelona in turn transferred it to Palmeiras. For the European competition after the winter souk, Rui Silva, William Carvalho and Juanmi, for Fran Vieites, Isco and Antony, changed in his list, leaving out the forward signed on the last day, Cucho Hernández. Since the market was still a month later, that is, at the end of February, and since the negotiation between Barça and Palmeiras advanced with the ‘yes’ of Vitor Roque, the operation ended up executing himself and the Brazilian striker, only nine months later, left the Verdiblanca discipline.

That movement opened the door of ownership to a Bakambu that since it scored the league goal in Mallorca to give the minimum victory to Betis on January 25 is showing a better version in its benefits. More incisive for goal, although we must recognize that a clear goal has failed. And also, better placed in the field, more successful in the ball controls and equally more timely when combining with the companions in the elaboration of attack plays before the opposite goal.

Since Cucho Hernández is not registered, Pellegrini has a variant for the Betic attack at the Conference League. One of them is the Chimy Ávila, although Rosario’s cannot play this afternoon in Guimaraes because in the first leg he saw the third cumulative yellow card that UEFA sanctions with a suspension match. To refresh the attack in the duel against Vitoria, only the Chilean coach has the appearance of the still youthful Pablo García, either the canterano as nine or entering the right and that Antony, for example, is placed as a false striker during the duel in Portuguese lands.