RBC: Bakalchuk explained the merger of Wildberries and Russ by management approaches

The merger of Wildberries and Russ will change the approach to company management, which will give impetus to the company’s development. This was stated by the head of the marketplace Tatyana Bakalchuk in an interview RBC.

“I see how with the arrival of Russ the management within the company is changing before our eyes. The merger only gave impetus to development,” Bakalchuk said, naming the reason for the merger.

According to her, the company’s rapid growth resembled an “unbaked pie.” The head of Wildberries emphasized that the lack of a proper management system could have led to collapse.

Earlier, Russ executive director Robert Mirzoyan stated that the Wildberries management principle was relevant some time ago, but at the moment the business requires a more systematic approach.