Vladislav Bakalchuk explained VB Development’s debt as advances

The founder of VB Development, Vladislav Bakalchuk, explained the reasons for the accounts payable of the Wildberries project division in the amount of 30 billion rubles. He spoke about this in his Telegram-channel.

Bakalchuk explained VB Development’s debt as advances. He emphasized that the company is building more than three million square meters of warehouse space with a total cost of more than 120 billion rubles.

“Accounts payable arise because subcontractors need to be paid in advance for work and the purchase of materials, and as soon as the company completes the work, which it does quickly and efficiently, this debt will immediately disappear,” he noted.