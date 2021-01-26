Bill Javier Gutierrez (Luanco, 1971) that action movies entertain him a lot, but that he would never have imagined starring in one. “I never thought there would be a director so daring as to offer me a candy of this type. I really wanted to. Although it was a very tough and demanding movie, I had a lot of fun and I appreciate that he has trusted me to make a character, in principle, so far from what I usually do, “he explains.

That filmmaker has a name. Is named Lluís Quílez. Hardened in the world of short films, he has just made his debut in Spain in the field of feature films – he has already done so abroad with ‘Out of the Dark’ (2014) -. Your proposal is ‘Below zero’, a thriller, with a little more substance than usual, which he has co-written with Fernando Navarro and that will be released this Friday, January 29, on Netflix.

In it Javier Gutiérrez gives life to Martín, a veteran police officer whose first assignment for the police station to which he has been assigned is to transfer seven prisoners. On the way, something goes wrong, and the agent is trapped in the police van with the inmates, while someone stalks them from outside.

And although it is true that a large part of the footage takes place inside the vehicle, the other takes place in the middle of the cold night, where the shooting and the races follow one another. «There is neither trap nor cardboard –Judgment–, there is a very brilliant photograph and the weather conditions were very harsh. It was a very difficult shoot for the actors and the crew.

Karra Elejalde (Vitoria-Gasteiz, 1960), co-star, corroborates this: “When it’s cold and you have to shoot at night, you lose consciousness. It doesn’t matter if they bring you a coffee or a broth. But it is that digitally it does not pay to put the mist coming out of the mouth. There are moments in the cinema that you say: ‘Damn, this is true!’ And here it has been. Fortunately, Lluís is a demanding director, but also precise and fine. It was one of the toughest movies we’ve ever shot.

Three frames of the film.

Javier gives an example: a sequence shot of just over two minutes. “We did twenty-something takes and I didn’t really know what the director wanted. In those moments you get exasperated, but once you see the result, you are aware that you have been in good hands “, says who is clear that “Directors play a single card and have that need to hit the table, in this case a full-blown punch.”

A punch that also touches deep issues. Karra says that the first thing he did when he read the script was to think about how he would have acted, while praising that the film, despite being action, “Pose ethical and moral dilemmas”. Javier, for his part, assures that the two times he has seen her he has cried. “As soon as you have sensitivity, you are able to position yourself on one side and the other and you understand very well the motivations of the characters, because they are tremendously human.”

Theatrical release, truncated



That after so much effort the pandemic has truncated the premiere in theaters, scheduled for October 9, “gives rabies”, acknowledges Karra. “We are two analog actors, old-fashioned, we are no longer twenty years old and that charm of doing a ‘premiere’, that the light turns on and you see the popcorn on the floor … It’s very sad. And look what I’m not one of those actors who loves the promotion stuff, I like the day-to-day work better, the character analysis, but now I miss it ».

For Javier it is frustrating, but he is convinced that the best option “is to give it visibility on Netflix, where it will be released in more than 190 countries simultaneously.” “But are there 190 countries?” Karra asks jokingly. And some more! And 200 million subscribers, who will see you there, Karra », he replies.

With regard to covid-19, Karra is positive. “I still have hope,” he says. “The solution is that we get vaccinated as soon as possible, but I hoped that we would be smarter,” argues who asks young people to be more supportive, “and I say this with a 20-year-old daughter.” Javier appeals to individual responsibility “since the rulers have not been capable, and we are seeing it when the first ones are vaccinated, whatever their sign. I find it unfortunate and stupid that someone who is at the service of the people uses that power to be the first, it is completely irresponsible. Nor is it fair, with the dead on the table, that there are those floods of people consuming at Christmas. It is true that they incite us to do so, but we have to be smarter and take care of ourselves to take care of the other ».

‘Bajocero’ will be available on Netflix from January 29.