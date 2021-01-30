Below zero, the Spanish film by Lluís Quílez, has become the most watched Netflix title within hours of its premiere. Among the reasons for its success is the cast and intensity of its story, set on a winter night in the middle of a deserted road.

The film begins with an armored police van attacked during a transfer of prisoners. The coup plotter, identified as Miguel, is looking for one of the criminals and will not stop until he is removed, but the driver, Martín, obstructs his plan. During the night, he will try to survive and do his duty, even if his principles of the law are questioned.

Spoiler Warning

In Bajocero, the characters go through all kinds of conflicts, and the users of the platform could not be more satisfied with the result. In the same way, the ending has left a great impression for the hunt for Nano due to a past crime, and the last reflection of the protagonist. What happened and what does it mean?

In the tape, it was revealed that Nano was part of a group of young people who sexually abused and murdered Miguel’s daughter. The devastated father of the family never found justice and did not find the body of his little girl, while the aforementioned criminal came out of the situation well. Therefore, he sets out on his hunt regardless of the cost of his actions.

Before the revelation, Martín’s ideals are put to the test and he ends up understanding Miguel’s impotence. When he has them arrested, he shoots Nano in the hand to reveal the location of the corpse, even though this ultimately costs him his badge as a policeman.

In this way, Martín ends up leaving his position, but without showing regret. The two reasons: he is also a father, so he put himself in Miguel’s place, and understands that the law can be inefficient several times.