We ended the month of January with seven out of ten movie theaters in Spain closed due to the Coronavirus. The last to join was Cadena Yelmo, the largest in the country. That condemns us to the real absence of premieres, and more so in the Region of Murcia, where 100% of the screens are closed.

Therefore I have to tell you about the movies that we can see in our sad living rooms (no matter how happy they are, when you can’t go anywhere else it’s a golden cell).

Netflix brings one of those that should have gone to theaters because of its ambition. ‘Below zero’ is an action thriller with Javier Gutiérrez as the protagonist, which is the best of the film, and which puts the right counterpoint to both moving the camera with Parkinson’s pulse.

Here he is the driver of a prisoner transfer van on a night when everything goes wrong, putting him at the limit of his strength. A claustrophobic film that at times recalls ‘Buried’ (2010) and others ‘The fugitive’ (1993). Luis Bermejo and Karra Elejalde are the Gutiérrez choir.

Among those prisoners who want to escape could be the protagonist of ‘Palmer’ (Apple TV), played by former boy band hottie Justin Timberlake. Here he is a convict, with the past of a youth sports star, who after serving his sentence returns to his town trying to restart his life, and who has to take care of a peculiar child.

It is a well-shot drama of which you go through various anguish, especially with the child, and empathizing to the maximum with the protagonist. The story of the petty rural society is very successful, the trouble is that it fails to avoid the tearful melodrama. Anyway, it’s worth seeing. For me it is as if the main character in ‘The Legend of the Indomitable’ (1967) took over the girl in ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ (2006).

The latest release is from Netflix. It is a period film, ‘The excavation’, which is typical English work with a great setting, contained feelings, perfect photography and superb performances. Having Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan in a film is already a luxury, and if they do as good jobs as here, it is a delight.

Based on a true story that took place in the 1930s in the United Kingdom, where a willful and somewhat enlightened man managed to discover one of the most important archaeological sites in English history. Although (influenced by ‘Hello’ drives) the thing focuses more on the relationship between the excavator and the owner of the land.

I did not want to close without putting a ray of light (I look like Marisol) in this valley of shadows in which we have been moving for a year. And it is that I discovered in Filmin a whole section of films entitled ‘I do not want more drama in my life’, which contains vaccines to avoid them (and these are not delayed).

Among those that I recommend, for any moment of downturn, a good selection: ‘Moon spell’ (1987), a hymn to life with Cher in her best role; ‘The guateque’ (1968), one of the funniest works of cinema; ‘Everyone says I love you’ (1996), the most playful of Woody Allen’s mature films; ‘Mediterranean’ (1991), Oscar-winning postcard of a Second World War that seems to have been written by Giovanni Guareschi; ‘Welcome to the North’ (2008), the forerunner of ‘Eight Basque surnames’ (even if they don’t recognize it); ‘Barcelona, ​​summer night’ (2013) and ‘Barcelona, ​​winter night’ (2015), two human portraits of crossed stories; ‘Kiss Me silly’ (1964), or how Wilder is the best even when Wilder is not the best; ‘Pride’ (2014), British goodness in its purest form; and ‘Wonderful family from Tokyo’ (2013), a Japanese comedy that looks like Italian comedy. All highly recommended to enjoy some middle-class happiness.

Theaters are safe (and more so now that they are closed). That we have a week, and a February, of cinema.