Bajaj and Triumph entered into a long-term, no equity strategic partnership in 2017. Now a new mid-capacity bike can be introduced soon under this partnership. The company has made it clear some time ago that this bike will be manufactured at Bajaj’s Chakan plant. This new bike can come with Triumph’s nameplate.There is also news that Bajaj can bring a new Neo-Retro style bike in the competition of Royal Enfield. Apart from Royal Enfield, the company will also compete with bikes like Honda Highness, Java Classic.Honda has also recently launched its modern classic looking bike. This Honda bike is equipped with many modern features. The bike has LED headlights. Apart from this, features such as smart voice control, selectable torque control are given in this bike. This bike will be available in DLX and DLX Pro variants. Handling is designed keeping in mind all types of terrain in the bike. The rider can also easily handle handles in upright body positions.

In the launch event, the company has confirmed that the price of this bike will be around Rs 1.90 lakh. This bike will be available from next month. Royal Enfield dominates this segment in India. Equipped with modern features, this bike can give Royal Enfield a tough competition in India.