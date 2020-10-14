new Delhi: The Bajaj Group has taken a big decision regarding the channels which spread hate and offensive content in the country. Bajaj Group will no longer advertise (Ad) to such channels which are serving ‘hate and offensive’ content. After this decision, Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto has said that I do not want my children to inherit an India that is built on hate. After this decision of Bajaj, he is getting much praise on social media.

Rajiv Bajaj does not support spreading hatred

Rajiv Bajaj has said, “Bajaj Auto has decided that it will not promote ‘hatred’. Bajaj Auto does not support spreading hate in society. “He said,” It was a wise decision for me, because my children, my brother’s children would not accept an India and society where such hatred The people who spread. It was a simple choice and I took it. “

Parle ji also will not advertise to channels that spread hate

Please tell that Bajaj Group has blacklisted three channels for advertising. Now these channels will not be given any advertisement till the next decision. It is worth noting that Parle Products, a company that makes Parle Ji Biscuits, has also decided not to advertise to hate-channel channels.

Parle Products has decided not to advertise on news channels that broadcast toxic aggressive content. These channels are not the kinds that the company wants to put money into as it does not favor its target consumer. It’s time more companies join the lead of Bajaj and Parle. pic.twitter.com/LNXr9ytmBF – Indian Civil Liberties Union (@ICLU_Ind) October 11, 2020

