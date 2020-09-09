The BS6 avatar of Bajaj’s Qute is coming soon. The Bajaj Qute is the first street-legal quadricycle in the country. The CNG variant has been seen with the BS6 engine before Qute’s BS-6 variant arrived. Bajaj Qute was first showcased in the year 2015. It was launched in India in the year 2019. However, exports of Bajaj’s quadricycle Qute began several years ago.According to the report by Rushlane, it is clear from the spy shots that there is no major change in the exterior of the car. Bajaj Qute with BS6 CNG engine has big headlamps, prominent front and rear bumpers. Bajaj’s quadricycle Qute has 12-inch tires, large windscreen, trendy tail lights. In addition, the interior is also expected to remain the same. The BS4 variant of Qute is powered by a 216.6cc single cylinder, liquid cooled, twin spark ignition engine.

Qute with BS6 CNG engine seen during testing (Image- Rushlane)

70 km / h can remain top speed

Bajaj Qute’s CNG variant generates maximum power of 10.9hp and peak torque of 16.1 Nm. At the same time, the petrol variant of Bajaj Qute generates 13hp power and 18.9Nm peak torque. The engine has a manual gearbox with 5 forward and 1 reverse gear. The top speed of Bajaj’s quadricycles has been kept limited to 70 kmph. The speed of its BS6 variants can also remain the same.

Mileage of CNG variant 43 km / kg

Claims of better mileage than small car

The Bajaj Qute is approved for both commercial and private use. The company claims that the Bajaj Qute is 65 percent more fuel efficient than most popular small cars. According to Bajaj’s Testing Norms, the mileage of Qute CNG is 43 kilometers per kg. At the same time, the mileage of the petrol variant is 35 kilometers per liter. The company claims that its maintenance is also very affordable. The Bajaj Qute can easily seat 4 people and the front bonnet has 20 kg of storage space. Rear seats can also be folded for additional storage.

