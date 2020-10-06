Bajaj Auto has marginally increased the prices of almost all the variants of its popular bike segment Pulsar, after which a new prile list of Bajaj Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150, Pulsar 150F, Pulsar 80F, Pulsar 220F, Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200 was released. is. Bajaj has also increased the prices of Dominar with a slight increase in the Pulsar series of bikes in October. Recently, the company had increased Pulsar’s initial model by more than 100 and the top model by more than Rs 1000. Now the rates of these bikes have been revised again. Come, let us know how much the current prices of other bikes of Pulsar series including Bajaj Pulsar 125 cc to Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 are?

Learn new prices

After the increase in prices of different variants of Bajaj Pulsar, the price of Bajaj Pulsar 125 Drum variant is now Rs. 72,122. The Pulsar 125 Disc variant is priced at Rs 76,922. The Pulsar 125 Split Seat Drum variant costs Rs 73,274. The price of the Pulsar 125 Split Seat Disc variant is now Rs 80,218. At the same time, the price of Pulsar 150 Neon variant is Rs 92,627. The Pulsar 150 cc bike is priced at Rs 99,584. The Pulsar 150 Twin Disc variant costs Rs 1,03,482.

Bike sales increase during festival season

Top model bikes also have increased rates

The prices of the mid range and top variants of Bajaj Pulsar have also been increased, with the Pulsar 180F Neon variant priced at Rs 1,13,018 and the Pulsar 220F variant priced at Rs 1,23,245. The Pulsar NS160 is now priced at Rs 1,08,589 and the Pulsar NS200 variant is priced at Rs 1,31,219. As the festival season has started, the sale of bikes has also gained momentum. The prices of the bikes had already started rising due to the production impact due to the lockdown, now the prices of the bikes of other companies including Bajaj have increased due to the high demand.