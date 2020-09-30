Bajaj Auto Limited has increased the prices of two segments of its most popular bike Pulsar (Bajaj Pulsar). This increase is in Bajaj Pulsar 125 cc and Pulsar 150 cc. After raising about Rs 1000 in July last, the company has now added Rs 128 more to the price of both these segments of Pulsar. The company says that the recent increase is very modest and will not affect customers much. The prices of these two segments of Bajaj Pulsar have increased, but there is no visible upgrade in its visuals or mechanical parts.Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon (Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon) has now been priced at Rs 71,123 after Bajaj Auto Limited’s Pulsar 2 segment price increased by Rs 128. Earlier it was priced at Rs 70,995. At the same time, the disc variant of Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon has been priced at Rs 75,923, which was earlier Rs 75,795. The split seat trim option of Bajaj Pulsar 125 cc now costs Rs 79,219, up from Rs 79,091 earlier. These are the prices of the Delhi-based X show room.

No changes have been made to the bike

Price of Pulsar 150 Neon now Rs. 91,130



Talking about the new prices of Bajaj Pulsar 150 cc, the price of its neon variant (Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon) has now gone up to Rs 91,130, which was earlier Rs 91,002. At the same time, the price of Bajaj Pulsar 150 cc standard version has been increased to Rs 98,086, which was earlier Rs 97,958. The price of Bajaj Pulsar 150cc twin disc trim option is now Rs 1,01,965, which was earlier Rs 1,01,837. That is, the prices of these two variants of Bajaj Pulsar have increased marginally by Rs 128, which will not get your attention much. During the lockdown in recent months, many automobile and two-wheeler companies have raised prices of their products marginally, citing other reasons including lower production.