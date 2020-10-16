Bajaj Auto has launched a drum brake variant of the Pulsar 125 Split Seat model. This new variant has been launched by the company with a price tag of Rs 73,274. The disc brake variant of the disc brake variant of this 125cc bike is priced at Rs 80,218. That is, drum brake variant is about 7,000 rupees cheaper than disc brake. This bike is available in Black Red and Black Silver color options.

The split seat variant was launched in June

The company launched this bike in June 2020. The new split seat variant has some additional features compared to the standard Pulsar 125. These include split seats, split grab rails and sporty belly pan, giving it a different look from the standard Pulsar 125. The new Pulsar 125 split seat bike is available in three color options, including Black Red, Black Silver and Neon Green with Matte Black.

Engine and power

The new Pulsar 125 split seat also has a standard Pulsar 125 engine. This engine of BS6 compliant 125 cc generates power of 11.6 bhp at 8500 rpm and 10.8 Nm torque at 6500 rpm. The engine is equipped with a 5-speed gearbox. The new Pulsar 125 has 240 mm discs at the front and 130 mm drum brakes at the rear. The wheels of the bike are 17-inch. Speaking of suspension, the front has 31 mm telescopic forks and twin gas-charged shock absorbers in the rear.