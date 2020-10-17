Bajaj Auto on Friday introduced two new versions of its popular motorcycle Pulsar NS and Pulsar RS series. The company said that the Pulsar RS 200 has dual ABS (anti-lock braking system). Its price is Rs 1,52,179. At the same time, the price of NS 200 is Rs 1,31,219.

New version of Pulsar NS 160 also introduced

The company has also introduced a new version of the Pulsar NS160. Its price in Delhi showroom is Rs 1,08,589. The company said that these new models will be available from October 23 at its dealership. Bajaj Auto’s marketing head Narayan Sundaraman said that the Pulsar RS 200 and NS 200 always look completely different with international technology in terms of performance.

Honda Hornet 2.0 will compete

These Pulsar bikes will compete with Honda’s Hornet 2.0 in the market. It has a USD fork, which has been seen for the first time in the bikes of this segment. The bike has a reverse LCD instrument cluster, which features a gear position indicator, service due indicator and battery voltmeter. Also, this bike of Honda has features like LED indicators, Hazard Lamp and Sealed Chain. The price of this bike is 1.26 lakh rupees.

read this also

Thousands discount on Renault Kwid, priced below 3 lakhs, is a competition with these cars in the market

Deal of second hand bike should not become expensive due to cheap affair, keep these important things in mind