Most companies manufacturing two-wheelers have increased the prices of their products. However, this increase has not been much. Recently, Hero Splendor Plus, TVS Scooty Pep + and TVS Ntorq 125 scooter have become costlier. Now the price of another motorcycle has increased. This is the Dominar 400, the Bajaj’s cool bike coming with BS6 engine. However, no changes have been made to the bike’s features.The Bajaj Dominar 400 bike was earlier priced at Rs 1,94,751. This was the first increase in the price of the bike after the BS6 model was launched in April 2020. Now the price of this bike has increased once again. The ex-showroom price of Bajaj Dominar 400 bike with BS6 engine is now Rs. 1,96,258. That is, this bike of Bajaj has become Rs 1,507 more expensive than before.

Also read- Royal Enfield’s Dhansu bike coming, know details from engine to power



The feature of the bike has not been changed

Also read- New incarnation of MG Hector, know price and features



13 liter fuel tank in a strong bike

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is a touring-oriented motorcycle that gives the rider a commanding riding position with comfort. Apart from this, many modern features have been given in this bike of Bajaj. The bike has full LED lighting, digital instrument cluster and a small LCD on the fuel tank. This powerful bike of Bajaj has a 373cc single cylinder, liquid cooled motor. The engine in the bike generates 39.4bhp power and 35Nm peak torque. The weight of this bike is 187 kg. The bike has a 13-liter fuel tank. The bike has a 6-speed gearbox.

Also read- This bike runs for 100 km for 7 rupees, the price is ₹ 50 thousand

These motorcycles will compete with it

The company says that this bike accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 7.1 seconds. Inverted forks and rear monoshock are given in the front of Bajaj Dominar 400. With the current price tag, this Bajaj bike competes with Royal Enfield Himalayan, KTM 250 Duke and Suzuki Gixxer 250.