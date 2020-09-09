Another powerful bike from Bajaj has become expensive. This bike is Bajaj Dominar 250. Earlier, the prices of Bajaj Dominar 400 bikes had increased. Bajaj Dominar 250 bike prices have increased for the first time since its launch in the Indian market in March 2020. Bajaj Dominar 250 bike was launched at an ex-showroom price of 1.6 lakh rupees. Now the ex-showroom price of this bike has been increased to Rs 1.64 lakh. That is, this bike of Bajaj has already become expensive by Rs 4,090.However, no cosmetic or mechanical changes have been made to the bike. The Dominar 250 will continue to use the Dominar 400 bike inspired styling. The bike features full LED lighting, digital instrument cluster, split seats and twin-pod exhaust. For suspension duty, the bike gets 37mm upside-down front forks and preload-adjustable mono-shock in the back. Bajaj Dominar 250 is the most value for money products in its segment.

Ex-showroom price of bike now Rs 1.64 lakh

The bike has a 6 speed gearbox

The Bajaj Dominar 250 bike has a 13-liter fuel tank. This powerful bike of Bajaj has disc brakes on both the wheels. At the same time, it has dual-channel ABS for the safety task. This motorcycle from Bajaj has a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine of BS6 Compliant 248.77cc. This engine of the bike generates power of 26.6 bhp and peak torque of 23.5Nm. The bike has a 6-speed gearbox. Bajaj Dominar 250 competes with Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Yamaha FZ25 in the Indian market.

Earlier, Bajaj had increased the price of its powerful bike Bajaj Dominar 400. The Bajaj Dominar 400 was earlier priced at Rs 1,94,751, while now its ex-showroom price has come to Rs 1,96,258. This bike has already become expensive by Rs 1,507.