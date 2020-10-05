Two-wheeler company Bajaj has again increased the price of its Dominar 250 bike. The motorcycle was launched in March this year and was priced at Rs 1.60 at that time. After this, the price of the bike was increased by Rs 4,090 in September. Now the company has again increased the price by Rs 1,625. The new price of Bajaj Dominar 250 is Rs. 1,65,715 (ex-showroom, Delhi).Let us know that Bajaj first launched the 400cc Dominar. The company then introduced it with a 250 cc engine to reach more customers. The 250cc Dominar has the same design and features as the 400cc model. However, some changes were also made to make the bike affordable.

Dominar 250 engine and power

The Bajaj Dominar 250 offers a 248.77 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine is also given in the KTM 250 Duke, which generates power of 26.6 bhp and torque of 23.5Nm. The motorcycle has 17-inch alloy wheels, 37mm upside down forks and adjustable monoshock at the rear. It gets disc brakes in both wheels with dual channel ABS.

The bike weighs 180 kg and the fuel tank is 13 liters. The bike comes in two color options – Canyon Red and Wine Black. In the 250cc segment, this motorcycle has a direct competition with Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Yamaha FZ25.