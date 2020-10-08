In the festival season, Bajaj has increased the prices of almost all the models in its bike segment, and almost every day there are reports that the price of this bike has increased so much. After increasing the price of many variants of Pulsar in the past, now Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of the Avenger Street 160, Avenger Cruise 220 as well as the premium bike Dominar 400 BS6. The price of Avenger Street 160 and Avenger Cruise 220 has been increased by Rs 1,497. This year, after the launch of BS6 models of these two bikes, their prices have increased for the third time, which is about one and a half thousand rupees.

Bajaj Auto has increased the price of Dominar 400 BS6 model by Rs 1,500. After the launch of BS6 model of this bike, its price has increased for the third time. Why Bajaj has increased the prices of these bikes and what are the reasons behind it, it is not known.

Youth of Bajaj Avenger Series Bikes

See new price list

The price of Bajaj Avenger Street 160 was earlier Rs 99,597, after the price increases, now you can buy it for Rs 1,01,094. At the same time, the price of Avenger Cruise 220 was earlier Rs 1,21,133, which has now become Rs 1,22,630. After increasing the price of Bajaj Dominar 400 by Rs 1,500, it has now become Rs 1,97,758. In the past, prices of almost all Pulsar models had increased. The price of BS6 model has increased 3 times during the last 5 months. These are from the Price X show room, Delhi.

Bajaj Dominar 400 is a premium and powerful bike

What is special about these bikes of Bajaj

The Bajaj Avenger Series bikes are the most affordable cruisers, with the Street 160 being equipped with a modern style and handlebar. It has a 160 cc engine, which can generate 13.7Nm torque with 14.79bhp power. The Avenger Street 160 comes with a 5 speed gearbox equipped with 280 mm front disc, 130 mm rear drum brake and anti-lock braking system. At the same time, the Avenger Cruise 220 is a retro-looking bike, which has a 220 cc engine and can generate 18.76bhp power and 17.55Nm torque. The bike has spoke wheels, cruiser style handlebars and long windscreen, making it look great. Speaking of the Bajaj Dominar 400, this bike with 373.3 cc single cylinder fuse injected engine is equipped with triple spark technology, which has the ability to generate 39.4 bhp power at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm torque at 7,000 rpm. It has a 6 speed gearbox.