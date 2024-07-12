Baja California will have its first passenger train, that will connect the region with the city of Mazatlán, Sinaloa. This was announced by the Federal delegate, Alejandro Ruiz Ube, who also announced that the project will include a freight train.

We are going to connect with Mazatlán. There will be a freight train and a passenger train will also be implemented to unite this twinned part that is practically the same region: Sinaloa, Sonora and Baja California, said Ruiz Uribe.

Although the total cost of the work has not yet been determined, the federal delegate assured that it will be carried out with public resources and will be the responsibility of the Federal Government. This ambitious project will have its starting point in Mexicali and is part of the plans to be carried out under the administration of the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum.

In addition to the railway project, Ruiz Uribe said that another project will be carried out during the next government: the expansion of the highway from Los Cabos to Tijuana.