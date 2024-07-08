Hot weather is expected to begin this week in Baja California and its largest cities, where temperatures will reach over 40°C, according to information from Conagua. However, the Meteored portal forecast highs of 50°C for Mexicali.

The agency, through the weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN), detailed that this Monday there will be a sky with scattered clouds and a mild morning atmosphere, with a cool feel in the mountainous area. Likewise, there will be fog banks on the western coast of the Peninsula.

In the afternoon, the weather will turn hot to very hot and there will be no chance of rain. Winds from the west and northwest will blow at a speed of 10 to 20 km/h.

Meteored. Weather forecast for San Diego and the most important cities in Baja California

In San Diego, California, Clear skies are expected, although there will be cloudy intervals and light rain in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 18°C ​​and 23°C, reaching their maximum at 3:00 p.m. A moderate westerly wind is expected with gusts of up to 29 km/h in the afternoon.

Tijuana Baja California, will experience clear skies with clouds and moderate rain in the early morning. Temperatures will be between 16°C and 25°C, with a maximum at 14:00. The west wind will blow with gusts of up to 31 km/h in the afternoon.

Mexicali will have clear skies with temperatures that will range between 28°C and 50°C, peaking at 17:00. Moderate southerly winds with gusts of up to 25 km/h are expected in the morning.

In Covecloudy skies will predominate with overcast intervals in the early morning. Temperatures will range from 16°C to 24°C, reaching their maximum at 2:00 p.m. The westerly wind will bring gusts of up to 29 km/h in the afternoon.

Tecate The skies will be clear with cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 21°C and 34°C, reaching their maximum at 3:00 p.m. Moderate winds from the west are expected with gusts of up to 34 km/h in the afternoon.

In The Rumorous, Clear skies with clouds are expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will be between 25°C and 40°C, reaching their maximum at 3:00 p.m. The southwest wind will bring gusts of up to 41 km/h.

Rosarito Cloudy skies with overcast intervals will occur in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 17°C and 20°C, reaching their maximum at 3:00 p.m. Moderate westerly winds are expected with gusts of up to 20 km/h in the afternoon.

San Felipe There will be clear skies with temperatures between 30°C and 38°C. Winds from the east are expected with gusts of up to 26 km/h.

Saint Quentin There will be fog in the early morning and partly cloudy skies during the day. Temperatures will range from 16°C to 24°C with westerly winds and gusts of up to 32 km/h.