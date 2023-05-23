Over 10 victims

It’s been a few days since the tragedy, but the whole world of motorsport and of course the rallying scene in particular are still there deeply shocked by the events that took place last weekend in Mexicoin the Baja California region. During a traditional local event, the so-called Chacanillazo, a Armed commandos attacked the pilots causing at least ten victims and numerous injuries. A blind and senseless ferocity that fits into an extremely delicate social context, in one of the regions where the rate of violence is among the highest in all of Mexico.

The facts

Officials in the region have stated that some armed men in a vehicle opened fire on people and vehicles present at the event. The massacre took place in locality of Ensenadaat the San Vicente gas station near where the race participants were refueling. According to local sources, the shooting would have resulted from one clash between members of the Arellano Felix Cartel (CAF) and the Sinaloa Cartel.

The thought of the president of the FIA

The tragic event has inevitably left even the most responsible for world motoring, il, in shock FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. “I am horrified by the reports of the terrible attack on the Baja California Rally in Mexico – commented Ben Sulayem in a brief statement released directly by the Federation – motorsport events should be safe places for participants and spectators. On behalf of the entire FIA ​​family, our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of this senseless violence.”.

The places of the Baja 1000

The name of the region, Baja California, is not new to the most attentive motorsport enthusiasts. In fact, the Baja 1000 usually starts from Ensenada, an off-road car and motorcycle race that has been held annually in the region since 1967. This year’s event will take place from 13 to 18 November. Legends of the caliber of Mario Andretti and Jenson Button have also participated in this historic race in the past.