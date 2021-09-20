With an investment of 6.4 million pesos, the government of Baja California in conjunction with the Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC) and associations of craft brewers announced the addition of its own experimental malt plant.

In a statement, he noted that with this plan seek to reconvert wheat cultivation in the Mexicali Valley, generating greater benefits for producers.

According to Cerveceros de México, the entity is within the 10 main beer producing states in the country.

The experimental malt plant will be built on 184 square meters, with the capacity to process one tonne per day., and will be located in the Ejido Nuevo León, in order to meet the needs of craft beer producers.

Among the main objectives is the productive reconversion of wheat in the Mexicali Valley, by varieties that generate greater added value, since historically the value of wheat has generated losses for farmers.

The malting plant seeks to strengthen development agro-industrial of the State, promoting technological innovation and import substitution, for the benefit of the growing craft beer industry.

Baja California is the State with the highest beer consumption in Latin America, and with more craft breweries in the country, adding 195 registered companies.

108 thousand hectoliters are produced in the entity, which represents 7 percent of the national production, having achieved first places in medals and national and international recognitions.

Meanwhile, the entity stated that wheat generates an income per hectare of 32 thousand pesos, at a cost of 30 thousand pesos, Unlike barley, which attracts profits of 33 thousand pesos per hectare, at a cost of 25 thousand pesos, which makes a difference of two thousand pesos for wheat, and eight thousand pesos for barley.

