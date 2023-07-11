Although it is true that until a few years ago Mexican users had to settle for two or three telephone companies, it is also true that today, thanks to the greater openness of the telecommunications, internet and telephony marketthere are more and better options.

In this sense, 3 telephone companies that have given a lot to talk about in recent times are Bait from Walmart, PilloFon from the influencer Luisito Comunica and CFE Internetthe telecommunications company of the Mexican State.

It is in this way that, taking into account the relevance that the previous telephone companies in Mexican national territory, we will immediately tell you which of these tres telefonicas has the cheapest unlimited package.

First of all, as we mentioned before, due to the fact that in recent years the telecommunications, internet and telephony market has opened up much more in the Mexican Republic, today users have more options to choose from.

It is in this way that Mexicans do not have to settle for the services offered by companies such as Telcel, Movistar and AT&T, having alternatives such as Bait from Walmart, PilloFon and CFE Internet.

In this context, we present the packages and prices handled by Bait de Walmart, PilloFon and CFE Internet, in order to determine Which of these three phone companies has the cheapest unlimited plan?.

Walmart Bait

My Bait 10: 100 MB and 200 MB in social networks with a price of 10 pesos and validity of 1 day.



MI Bait 20: 500 MB of internet and 500 MB of social networks at 20 pesos.

My Bait 30: 4 thousand MB of internet for 30 pesos valid for 3 days.

My Bait 50: 10 thousand MB with a cost of 50 pesos and a validity of 7 days.

My Bait 65: 10 thousand MB of internet and 10 thousand MB of social networks with a price of 65 pesos and a validity of 10 days.

My Bait 100: 20,000 MB of internet and social networks at a cost of 100 pesos and valid for 15 days.

My Bait 125: 20 thousand MB of internet and social networks with a price of 125 pesos and validity of 20 days.

My Bait 200: unlimited internet for 30 days.

My Bait 300: unlimited internet and with the ability to share WiFi without restrictions at a cost of 300 pesos and valid for 30 days.

It is worth mentioning that all Walmart Bait packages include unlimited calls and messages.

PilloFon

The following are the PilloFon monthly plans:

Capo: gives you 5 GB, unlimited calls and messages with coverage in Mexico, the United States and Canada, although it does not offer unlimited WhatsApp. The plan has a cost of 149 pesos per month.

Chido: offers 5 GB of internet, as well as unlimited calls, messages and WhatsApp. It also grants 2 GB of social networks. The plan has a cost of 189 pesos per month.

Crack: gives 40 GB, as well as WhatsApp, unlimited calls and messages. The package is priced at 299 pesos per month and has unlimited social networks.

Dog: offers 40 GB of internet, as well as unlimited calls, messages and WhatsApp. The plan costs 389 pesos per month and gives unlimited social networks.

OLV: grants unlimited GB, as well as WhatsApp, unlimited calls and messages, together with unlimited social networks. The plan costs 549 pesos per month.

For its part, these are the annual packages offered by PilloFon, a Luisito Comunica company:

Annual cool: 5 GB of internet, as well as unlimited calls, messages and WhatsApp, together with 2 GB for social networks, for 2 thousand 222 pesos

Annual crack: gives 40 GB of internet, as well as unlimited calls, messages and WhatsApp, added to unlimited social networks, for a cost of 3,333 pesos

Annual dog: offers 40 GB of internet, together with WhatsApp, unlimited calls and messages, added to unlimited social networks, for a price of 4,444 pesos.

CFE Internet

CFE individual plans

30 pesos: gives 4 GB, 250 minutes of calls and 125 SMS messages. The validity is three days.

45 pesos: gives 4 GB, 250 minutes and 125 SMS. The validity is three days.

100 pesos: gives 20 GB, 1,000 minutes and 500 SMS. The validity is 15 days.

150 pesos: gives 8 GB, 1,500 minutes and 500 SMS. The validity is 30 days.

200 pesos: gives 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS. The validity is 30 days.

300 pesos: gives 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS. The validity is 30 days.

CFE semester plans

400 pesos: offers 5 GB, 1,500 minutes of calls and 500 SMS messages. Valid for 30 days.

800 pesos: offers 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS. Valid for 30 days.

One thousand 200 pesos: offers 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS. Valid for 30 days.

CFE annual plans

700 pesos: 5 GB, 1,500 minutes and 500 SMS. The validity is 30 days.

thousand 400 pesos: 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS. The validity is 30 days.

2 thousand 100 pesos: 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS. The validity is 30 days.

Taking into account the figures previously exposed, we can say that, Regarding GB for mobile browsing, CFE Internet is the one that offers the most for a more accessible price, although calls and messages are quite limited. Meanwhile, PilloFon gives, although less GB, more complete plans for a moderate price.