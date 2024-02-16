One of the telephones that have been gaining popularity is Walmart BaitIf you are curious, try this home internet servicetoday in Debate we bring you the way to install the router and use everything included in your Starter Kit.

Bait starter kit price, what does it include?

Bait internet at home it has a price of 799 pesos that includes you Starter Kit as well as 12 GB to browse for 30 days, a service very similar to that provided by the new CFE Wellbeing internet. Bait is sold in Aurrera Winery, Wlamart and Sam's. Inside the package that would arrive at your home you can find:

– Wireless router

– Bait SIM card

– AC power adapter

– Ethernet cable

Review coverage

Before making your purchase of Bait internetyou need to verify the network coverage in the place where you live, for this you have to go to the official website and write your address, locate yourself on the map and thus know if it is available in your area.

How to install the Bait router, Walmart telephony. Photo: SPECIAL

Place the router in a suitable location

This step is very important, it is about locating the router in a strategic place to get the most out of the network, for example:

– Near a window.

– In a high place, about 1.5 meters from the floor.

– That the router antennas are vertical.

Setting up the router is a fundamental part of the operation of the router. Internetthat is why you should avoid sources of electrical noise such as microwaves, refrigerators, cordless phones, radios, screens, etc.

You should also consider not putting your Bait modem under or inside any home or office furniture, avoid placing it on a sheet of steel, concrete, mirror or even a water jug.

Place the SIM

Once you have the perfect place to place your router, it is time to assemble everything, insert the SIM card, just as the figure inside the modem shows. Then screw the side antennas and place them vertically.

Connect

Now is the time to connect your internet device Bait, plug in the cables that come in your Starter Kit and then connect to the power supply, wait for it to turn on so you can configure the router for the first time. For this you are going to use your phone. Android or iPhone.

Bait: How to install internet with Initial Kit, ROUTER configuration. Photo: SPECIAL

On your smartphone go to Google Chrome, to enable GPS location, so you can connect to the Bait Internet Wifi signal. It is important to mention that this step cannot be done with a laptop, PC computer or other electronic devices.

Find your network

Now is the time to connect to the internet, deactivate your mobile data and then look for the Access Q3 networkenter the password which comes on the label that is stuck to the bottom of your router. We show it to you in the following image so that it is clearer.

Bait: How to install internet with Initial Kit, ROUTER configuration. Photo: SPECIAL

Activation portal

Now comes another very important step, we go back to Google Chrome to put the following link, letter by letter: http://crm.altaredes.com/preactiva/preactivacion.php where a splash screengo to the end and click “Accept terms and conditions” and then “Yes” to continue.

Then you have to locate your address on the map, remember that activation must be done from the place where it is going to be installed and not in another direction. Once the red pointer is placed over your home or office, click “Continue”.

We are reaching the final part, we only have to write down and save your Bait service number, which you will use to make your recharges or when you need technical support. This number also appears on the bottom of the router, near the password. Check it.

Restart your router

Now we are going to restart the router, disconnect it and reconnect it to the electrical current, this way you finish configure your modem with Bait internet. Now you can connect your other devices to the internet network. On the Bait page it is possible for you to create an account to be able to manage your internet consumption and also make your recharges.