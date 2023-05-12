Thanks to the greater competition that currently exists in the telecommunications, internet and telephony sector, in Mexico consumers have several options to choose from that best fit your needs and budget.

Under this understanding, we will immediately tell you which of these three companies Bait from Walmart, Telcel or CFE Internet, offers you cheaper packagesso that you can hire the company that best suits you.

Bait de Walmart vs Telcel vs CFE Internet: Which company offers cheaper packages?

Despite the fact that a few years ago in the Mexican Republic there were not many options in terms of companies that offered internet, telephony and communicationswith the passage of time the market has become increasingly competitive.

We recommend you

And it is that competitiveness is one of the bases for companies to offer different incentives so that consumers choose to hire their services instead of hiring those of another company.

Currently, Mexicans can contract mobile phone and internet services from different companies, some of which also offer internet and home phone services.

However, this time we will only focus on exposing you the prices and packages of Bait from Walmart, Telcel and CFE Internet.

Of the above, the most popular by age is undoubtedly Telcel, while the other two companies, which are backed by large companies such as Walmart and CFE, are relatively new.

Walmart Bait

Although it may seem hard to believe, in 2022 Bait, the Virtual Mobile Operator (MVNO) owned by Walmart managed to surpass Telcel in the number of net users gained, being close to tripling the clientele that AT&T registered that same year.

It is worth mentioning that Walmart Bait offers a total of 6 packages, 3 of which allow data sharing with other devices, while the other 3 do not.

In all its packages, Bait gives unlimited internet, calls and messages without any limit in Mexico, the United States and Canada, in addition to offering unlimited social networks as well.

This is how Walmart Bait packages are divided

allow internet sharing

3-month package: plan with a price of 800 pesos that gives 90 days with unlimited everything

6-month package: plan with a cost of 1,500 pesos for 180 days with everything without limits

1-year package: 2,900 pesos plan in which you receive 12 months with unlimited everything

Bait plans that do not allow you to share the internet

3-month package: plan for which you must pay 550 pesos and you will receive 90 days with unlimited everything

6-month package: plan in which you have to pay 1,050 pesos and it gives you 180 days with unlimited everything

1-year package: plan with a cost of 2 thousand pesos and you receive 12 months with unlimited everything

Telcel

For its part, the famous company Telcel offers four telephone packages, which are distinguished by give unlimited calls and messages to all social networks, but limiting the GB to the plan.

Telcel Max Without Limit: plan that offers 1.7 GB to surf the internet for 269 pesos per month

Telcel Max Without Mixed Limit: for 449 pesos per month, this package gives 3 GB to surf the Internet (includes subscription to Claro Video)

Telcel Plus 5G: plan that for 499 pesos per month grants 10 GB to surf the internet for 499 pesos per month (includes subscription to Claro Video)

Internet Plus 5G: plan that offers 20 GB to surf the internet for 699 pesos per month (includes subscription to Claro Video)

CFE Internet

Finally, we have the recently created CFE Internet, which offers the following individual packages:

4 GB with 250 minutes and 125 SMS without hotspot for 30 pesos (valid for 3 days)

4 GB with 250 minutes and 125 SMS with hotspot for 45 pesos (valid for 3 days)

20 GB with a thousand minutes and 500 SMS without hotspot for 100 pesos (valid for 15 days)

8 GB with 1,500 minutes and 500 SMS with hotspot at a cost of 150 pesos (valid for 30 days)

40 GB with 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS without hotspot for 200 pesos (valid for 30 days)

40 GB with 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS with hotspot for 300 pesos (valid for 30 days)

What is an OMV?

An MVNO, or mobile virtual operator, is a mobile phone company that does not own its own network infrastructure, but rents another operator’s network to offer its services to customers. These operators do not have their own frequency spectrum concession and, therefore, cannot control the connection and coverage of their mobile network. The connection and coverage offered by an OMV will depend on the operator from which they rent their network. In general, MVNOs are able to offer more competitive prices than conventional operators, since they do not have to maintain the network infrastructure they use.

There are two types of OMV: those created by the operators themselves and independent ones. The former use the same coverage as traditional operators, while the latter rent the network coverage they offer to their customers.

In addition to offering more affordable prices, MVNOs also tend to offer more flexible and modular offerings, which allows them to better adapt to the needs of each client and to different segments of the population. However, customer service at OMVs can be worse than at conventional operators, since they do not have direct control over the network they use.

In short, an MVNO is a mobile phone operator that does not have its own network infrastructure, but rents another operator’s network to offer its services to customers. These carriers are able to offer more competitive prices and more flexible deals than conventional carriers, but may have worse customer service due to their lack of control over the network they use.