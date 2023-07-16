Today, having a smart cell phone is not enough to be connected, since the mobile device requires mobile data to be able to have Internet access wherever we go.

In this context, we will immediately tell you what are the packages and prices that the Walmart Bait phone of the internet, both in mobile telephony and in its domestic modality, and that have made people tremble Telcel, Movistar, Telmex and Totalplay.

Thanks to the greater opening in the telecommunications, internet and mobile telephony market that has occurred in recent years in Mexico, Mexican users currently have more choice of companies, packages and prices.

Thus, far from having to settle for the telephone and telecommunications companies, the users of these services in the Mexican national territory can opt for other options that are not Telcel, Movistar, Telmex and Totalplay.

Bait causes nerves to Telcel, Movistar, Telmex and Totalplay with its internet packages/Photo: Freepik, editing, Kenneth Montes

In this sense, one of the telephone companies that has been giving the most talk in recent years is Walmart’s Bait, the OMV of the multinational that offers quite attractive mobile and home internet packages and prices.

Taking into account the previously exposed, we will immediately give you the plans and costs that Bait de Walmart manages, both in its mobile phone modality and home internet access.

Bait causes nerves to Telcel, Movistar, Telmex and Totalplay with its internet packages/Photo: AFP

Walmart Bait Packages and Pricing

The following are the packages and prices, including unlimited calls and messages in all of them, that Walmart Bait offers to mobile phone users:

My Bait $10: 100 MB and 200 MB in social networks with a price of 10 pesos and validity of 1 day.

MI Bait 20: 500 MB of internet and 500 MB of social networks at 20 pesos.

My Bait 30: 4 thousand MB of internet for 30 pesos valid for 3 days.

My Bait 50: 10 thousand MB with a cost of 50 pesos and a validity of 7 days.

My Bait 65: 10 thousand MB of internet and 10 thousand MB of social networks with a price of 65 pesos and a validity of 10 days.

My Bait 100: 20,000 MB of internet and social networks at a cost of 100 pesos and valid for 15 days.

My Bait 125: 20 thousand MB of internet and social networks with a price of 125 pesos and validity of 20 days.

My Bait 200: unlimited internet for 30 days.

My Bait 300: unlimited internet and with the ability to share WiFi without restrictions at a cost of 300 pesos and valid for 30 days

For its part, these are the packages offered by Bait de Walmart de internet at home:

My Bait at home initial kiti with a price of 799 pesos per month, a package that includes a modem and 120 GB at the maximum data transmission speed available at the moment according to the infrastructure, geographical position and weather and/or social conditions of the region

My Bait at home of 329 pesos per month, which includes a total of 120 GB of internet at the maximum speed of data transmission depending on the infrastructure, geographical position and weather/social conditions

My Bait at home of 89 pesos, a package that includes a data bag with 30 GB at the maximum data transmission speed available at the moment according to the infrastructure, geographical position and weather and/or social conditions

