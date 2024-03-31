The accounts and assets of the relatives of ex-deputy Vadim Belousov and ex-governor of the Chelyabinsk region Mikhail Yurevich were seized by a bailiff to secure the claim of the Prosecutor General's Office in the case of recovery of the property of Makfa and companies affiliated with this joint-stock company. This was reported on April 1 TASS.

According to the agency, the amount of seized assets is 100 trillion rubles.

“By the order of the bailiff, the funds of the debtor Maxim Nikolaevich Chigintsev (Belousov’s son-in-law – Ed.) were seized in six ruble, euro and US dollar accounts opened with Tsifra Bank LLC. The total amount of seizure of the debtor’s funds is 100,000,000,000,000 rubles,” TASS indicates.

It is also clarified that 100% of the shares of the companies “First Bread Factory”, “Makfa”, “SMAK”, “New Five-Year Plan”, “Dolgovskoye”, “Chelyabinskoblgaz”, “Arkom” and “Kalanchaksky Bread Products Plant” were arrested. Some of the shares belong to Yurevich's relatives, some to foreign companies, for example, the Dutch MGC International BV

The defendants in the verdict were Mikhail Yurevich, Vadim Belousov and his wife, as well as 34 legal entities and 10 individuals, and others. It is noted that, according to the claim of the Prosecutor General, each of the defendants is allegedly a member of an “illegal community,” which caused disagreement among lawyers, since there is no such concept in the legislation of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, according to SPARK-Interfax, JSC MAKFA, JSC Dolgovskoye, JSC New Five-Year Plan, JSC SMAK, JSC First Bread Processing Plant, as of April 1, have no blocked assets.

Earlier, on March 28, it became known that the Deputy Prosecutor General of Russia filed a lawsuit against Makfa JSC and its affiliated companies.

In 2022, State Duma deputy Belousov was sentenced to 10 years in a bribery case, which also involved ex-governor of the Chelyabinsk region Mikhail Yurevich, and also imposed a fine of 500 million rubles. However, the parliamentarian escaped from law enforcement agencies and is wanted.

On December 27, 2023, the Supreme Court of Russia overturned the absentee sentence of former State Duma deputy from the A Just Russia party Vadim Belousov, who had previously been sentenced to 10 years in prison for bribery. The search, arrest in absentia, fine and confiscation of property, which were imposed on the deputy as part of the conviction in the case of a bribe in the amount of 3.25 billion rubles, have also been cancelled. The Supreme Court returned the criminal case against Belousov and his mother-in-law Margarita Butakova to the prosecutor's office for drawing up a new indictment.

According to the investigation, from May 2010 to January 2014, Belousov and other defendants in the case received a bribe for providing patronage from entrepreneurs involved in road construction. The monthly amount, according to investigators, was 10 million rubles. Over the course of several years, Belousov received more than 3.2 billion rubles as a bribe. At the same time, he himself denied all accusations.

The former governor of the Chelyabinsk region, Yurevich, also escaped from law enforcement and is on the international wanted list. In 2017, the court authorized his arrest in absentia.

At the preliminary investigation stage in 2018, the State Duma agreed to deprive Belousov of parliamentary immunity and bring him to criminal liability. The indictment in the deputy’s case was approved on August 28, 2020.