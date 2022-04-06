A customer who disappeared after a threesome with two sex workers without coughing up the entire amount has had a bailiff after him. “Worth a compliment”, concludes the window operator in Alkmaar about the outstanding 775 euros that they have made him pay.
The act dates back to March 9, when a customer had a four-hour threesome with two ladies. Afterwards he had to pay 1100 euros.
leave phone
He, a 49-year-old man, could pay only 325 euros to the sex workers after the session. He left his phone behind as security. The agreement was that the customer would pay a day later. But he didn’t show up.
Window operator Frans Snel in the Achterdam alley rang the bell at the Van der Meer & Philipsen bailiff’s office in Alkmaar. His identity was known through a health card with data in the customer’s phone case.
The bailiff can NH News not go into the substance of the matter. But would like to mention that a verbal agreement is enough for recovery, even in the case of sex for payment.
,,So they succeeded in collecting the money’, says Frans Snel. “Worth a compliment. Kudos.”
