‘I would very much like to have a DNA test taken at Bailey’, says Nicky Barendrecht, employee at Animal Shelter Gouda. Because what’s in Bailey about races is a mystery. High on the legs, rough hair, hanging ears, a white tip on an otherwise black tail, a black nose on a long white snout. “We know his dad was a border collie and you can see it, but he’s much taller, and at 100 pounds, much heavier than you’d expect.” Because he’s only a year old.

If a DNA test reveals which dog breeds are in his line and his head, that is not only fun, but it can also help Bailey, thinks Barendrecht. “Then you also know more about the character and what you should or could train on.” And trained Bailey certainly has to. He’s going through puberty terribly, she says, and he’s bursting with energy. That’s great fun, but his puppy bravado is also a mask. He can also be terribly insecure, and that can lead to dangerous situations. That was the case with his previous boss, who brought him from abroad. “She couldn’t handle him. And the more she tried to correct him, the harder he pushed himself off.” That led to him sometimes lashing out at her, too.

Peter Lipton’s photo

“He is a real bouncing ball. He must be accompanied by someone who can offer him peace, cleanliness and regularity.” In any case, he will not be placed with families, and for the new owner it is a requirement that he has experience with dogs.

“He is very good with other dogs. Dogs from abroad are often so social towards other dogs.” In fact, with Bailey, he will always choose another dog over a human. “But we are seeing more and more that he can build a bond with people he has known longer. He has everything it takes to be a very nice dog. In any case, he is really my favorite.”