‘Dancing 2023’ is positioning itself among the best programs Argentina and leading the national rating. Television production has grabbed dozens of headlines in recent hours after the kiss between host Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa. People are waiting for new details about the recently confirmed romance, as well as the presentation of the various dancers who are fighting to remain in competition. Follow here LIVE the new dance show gala that is broadcast on the América Televisión signal.

Milett Figueroa appears in 'Bailando 2023' Marcelo Tinelli admits that he eats Peruvian food thanks to Milett Figueroa. Anita Martínez and 'Bicho' Gómez introduce themselves The dance couple made up of Anita Martínez and 'Bicho' Gómez entered the stage dancing. Dancing 2023 LIVE: the program starts! Marcelo Tinelli opens the gala night. Is Milett Figueroa worried about the age difference with Marcelo? Milett Figueroa responded to all her detractors who questioned the age difference between her and Marcelo and clarified that this is an issue that does not affect her. "The age difference is not bothering me at all, at all. I believe that human beings are not defined by age. I don't feel any difference, honestly, otherwise, I wouldn't go out with the person I'm dating, it goes the other way, it goes beyond a number," he commented. What did Milett Figueroa's mother say after the kiss? Milett Figueroa's mother appeared on the program 'Mande qué mande' to talk about her participation in the program 'Bailando' and about her recent kiss with Marcelo Tinelli. Martha Valcárcel made it clear that for now she does not have much communication with her daughter, but she clarified that she is excited about what happened. "My heart overflows with joy." Are Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa exclusive outings? The kiss between Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa left the program's jurors shocked. One of them, Pampita, could not ignore the fact and quickly filled the presenter with questions about her relationship with the Peruvian woman and whether her relationship was serious. Given this, Tinelli clarified that they are exclusive outings and that they will be seen together more often. Milett Figueroa supported the presenter and filled him with praise. "Yes, I think the same, he is incredible," he said. Milett Figueroa kissed with Marcelo Tinelli in 'Bailando' On November 13, all the viewers of 'Bailando 2023' were impressed to see that the host Marcelo Tinelli dared to give a kiss to the model Milett Figueroa in the presence of everyone. The driver then confirmed that they are dating.

Where to see ‘Bailando 2023’ live?

The program is broadcast in Argentina on the signal America Television. This channel can be tuned through the various cable operators in said territory: On DirecTV (channels 10 and 1120) INTV HD (112 and 614). The episodes can also be seen live on the YouTube channel of said television company.

What is the schedule of the Argentine program?

For those who wish to follow the program, you should know that it is broadcast every night from Monday to Friday starting at 9.45 pm in Argentina. If you are in another country you must take into account the time change.

Peru: 7.45 pm

Chile: 9.45 pm

Uruguay: 9.45 pm

Paraguay: 8.45 pm

Bolivia: 8.45 pm

Ecuador: 7.45 pm

Colombia: 7.45 pm

Marcelo Tinelli is the host of 'Bailando' and Milett is one of the participants. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/capture

‘Bailando 2023’: channels that broadcast LIVE FOR FREE

The galas of ‘Dancing 2023’ They can be tuned totally FREE on the América TV channel and the YouTube platform. Likewise, through La República Entretenimiento all the details of each episode will be shared.