‘Bailando 2023’ is a successful reality show hosted by Marcelo Tinelli on Argentine TV. In this new stage, 30 couples will be on the track and will demonstrate all their talent to win the reality show. On Monday, September 4, this striking format premiered, in which the Peruvian model Milett Figueroa participates. In the edition of September 13, the rhythms of zamba and disco arrived by Coki Ramírez and Eva Bargiela. Follow here minute by minute.

‘Bailando 2023’ LIVE: follow Marcelo Tinelli’s reality show minute by minute Eva Bargiela dances to the rhythm of disco music Eva Bargiela dances ‘Dance the night’ from the movie Barbie. Coki Ramírez danced to the rhythm of Zamba Ballroom Coki Ramírez loved the rhythm of Zamba Ballroom Photo: América TV / Argentina Coki Ramírez sings to Marcelo “Let’s remember old times,” said Coki to sing to Marcelo Tinelli ‘My life without your love’ by Cristian Castro. See also Guty Carrera would leave in a week of EEG, according to Samuel Suárez Photo: América TV / Argentina Coki Ramírez arrives on stage Coki Ramírez enters the stage and receives a warm greeting from Marcelo Tinelli. Judge throws out Tinelli with Milett “But if you only looked at her mouth,” he told Marcelo Tinelli when he talked about Milett Figueroa. The program has started! Marcelo Tinelli welcomes the jury and announces which dancers will be in this episode. Photo: América TV / Argentina What happened in the last chapter of ‘Bailando 2023’? In the latest edition of ‘Bailando 2023’, Milett Figueroa and Martín Salwe They made their debut on the track. And not only that, but the flirtations between the actress and Marcelo Tinelli They became a trend on social networks. The Argentine driver even called her “my life.” What time does ‘Bailando 2023’ start? ‘Dancing 2023’, Marcelo Tinelli’s show, airs at 10:00 pm (Argentina time). In addition to this, find out here the list of times to watch the reality show in other countries. See also Amber Heard sold her house in the desert to pay millionaire compensation to Johnny Depp Peru: 8.00 pm Chili: 10.00 pm Uruguay: 10.00 pm Paraguay: 9.00 pm Bolivia: 9.00 pm Ecuador: 8.00 pm Colombia: 8.00 pm Venezuela: 9.00 pm Mexico: 7.00 pm Spain: 3.00 am (the next day). How to watch ‘Bailando 2023’ for free? The reality show ‘Bailando 2023’ can be seen FREE on the YouTube video platform. Likewise, the broadcast of ‘Bailando 2023’ can be seen LIVE through the América TV signal (Argentina). Is available in DirecTV on channels 120 and 1120, and on INTV HD on channels 13 and 614. If you are in Peru and want to follow the performance of the participants, you can tune in thanks to Willax.

