‘Dancing 2023’ He returned in style to Argentine television, led by Marcelo Tinelli, and has been receiving great support from the public. Dupes duel each other in dance challenges, so, day after day, expectations remain high. The Peruvian model Milett Figueroa is one of the figures in this segment and in her debut she knew how to shine. If you don’t want to miss any chapter of this program, she reads all the details carefully.

What time does ‘Bailando 2023’ start?

‘Dancing 2023’ It is broadcast from Monday to Friday at the same time. If you are in Peru, you can follow the broadcast from the 8.00 pm (10 pm Argentina time).

Peru:8.00 pm

Chili:10.00 pm

Uruguay:10.00 pm

Paraguay:9.00 pm

Bolivia:9.00 pm

Ecuador:8.00 pm

Colombia:8.00 pm

Venezuela:9.00 pm

Mexico:7.00 pm

Spain:3.00 am (the next day).

How to watch ‘Bailando 2023’ for free?

‘Dancing 2023’ It can be viewed for FREE via YouTube. In addition, you can follow the program through the official website of América TV (Argentine channel). DirecTV, through channels 10 and 1120, is also an alternative, and on INTV HD on channels 12 and 614.

Where to watch América TV?

If you want to watch LIVE the program ‘Bailando 2023’ that is broadcast on América TV (Argentina), you have several options. You can use DirecTV and tune to channels 120 or 1120, or INTV HD and choose channels 13 or 6.

Milett Figueroa put Marcelo Tinelli in trouble. Photo: LR composition/Youtube

‘Bailando 2023’: What happened in Milett Figueroa’s debut?

Milett Figueroa He surprised when he entered ‘Bailando 2023’. The Peruvian model impressed Marcelo Tinelli himself, to whom she sang and danced. She invited him to visit Machu Picchu and he had an acceptable presentation with her dance partner.