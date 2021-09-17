Since Days gone was tested by thousands of players as part of the free games of Playstation plus This past April, many have waited for a sequel. While it was not well received or sold during its 2019 release, the game seemed to find a second wind and a new fan base a few months ago.

However, some reports indicated that Bend Studio, the developers of Days gone I had already tried creating a sequel. Although reports indicated that Sony did not want it at the time, the hopes for a return to the world of Deacon they remained. But, perhaps now they do die completely.

Days Gone 2 may no longer happen

Although Bend Studio has not officially said that Days gone 2 will not happen, a recent post in its Twitter official seems to indicate that this will be the case. The studio shared that it is looking for new talent to join its team in creating new intellectual property.

As if that were not enough, the post received a response from Hermen hulst, Director of PlayStation Studios. In his tweet, Hulst wrote: ‘Great new concept you are working on Bend Studio‘. With both indicating that they are preparing something new, perhaps the sequel to Days gone it never materializes or takes a long time to arrive.

It seems that Hermen hulst is working very closely with Bend StudioWell, in an interview a few months ago he shared something about what the study was doing. Hulst indicated that they were improving the open world they developed in Days gone to use it in a new PI they were with ‘very excited‘.

Disappointing news for some, but perhaps for the best. After all, both the creative director and the writer of the original game no longer work on Bend Studios, so a sequel could be quite different than what fans liked from the first installment. Do you think this is the definitive end of Days gone?

