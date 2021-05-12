F.For the Baiersbronn hotelier Hermann Bareiss, a man of grand gestures and great emotions, it was an affair of the heart: He had to write a letter to the Chancellor to thank her for her resolute and prudent action during the pandemic. But he also urgently wanted to point out that the long closure and the vague opening perspective for his industry was economically catastrophic and humanly demoralizing and he could not imagine, with the best of will, that the government could be even remotely interested in it. This letter was not sent a few days ago, but on May 1, 2020, six weeks after the hotels and restaurants closed in the first lockdown and four weeks before they reopened. In the meantime, almost the entire German hotel and catering industry has been out of service for more than six months and can only now expect careful opening steps under strict conditions. Six and a half months are plenty of time for economic disasters and human demoralization, which the Merkel cabinet does not seem to be remotely interested in.

Hermann Bareiss sits in his deserted, dead-silent, ghost-like hotel, which he has made into one of the best holiday resorts in Europe in half a century, and does not seem as if he wants to write another letter of thanks to the Chancellor. The resentment about how negligently politicians deal with his life’s work, his hometown and the fate of an entire industry is too deep. It was he who, together with Heiner Finkbeiner from Hotel Traube Tonbach, transformed the inconspicuous Black Forest town of Baiersbronn into a world-famous Walhalla for gourmets. Three stars shine today over his chef Claus-Peter Lumpp, three more over Torsten Michel in the “Schwarzwaldstube” of the Traube Tonbach, one over its sister restaurant “Köhlerstube”, another one over Jörg Sackmann’s “Schlossberg” – a shine of stars in whose light Baiersbronn became the most famous tourist destination of the largest German low mountain range, a year-round flourishing holiday destination in which not only gourmets find their happiness.