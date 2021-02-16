Baidu, Inc. released financial results on Wednesday. In the run-up, the stocks present themselves strongly and are close to their all-time high. The long-term trend is steeply upwards. In the short term, however, the course has become very hot. The price rally could continue after consolidation. What is still in the Baidu share in the long term and which strategy is convincing. From Manfred Ries

Initial situation and signal

What a course rally! The shares of the Chinese Baidu, Inc. are 1.1 percent stronger from trading on Monday and are currently quoted at 313.00 US dollars. The friendly price movement of the recent past is thus entering the next round. Review: Since the beginning of the year, the shares went up from 219.51 US dollars to 322.89 US dollars; an increase of 47 percent in just six trading weeks. The penultimate candles in the daily chart with their large, white candle bodies still testify to the strength of the share.

In the short term, the steeply upward 21-day line at currently US $ 261.65 (green line) shows as support. To understand: The 21-day line is a moving average line, which reflects the average prices of the past 21 trading days. The course of the course is shown in a smoothed form. The definition: as long as the 21-day line strives upwards, the short-term upward trend is also considered intact. If the prices of the underlying are also above their rising 21-day line – as is currently the case with Baidu shares – this is a sign of short-term strength and demand from investors.

Background information: On Wednesday, February 17th, Baidu, Inc. will publish business figures for the past quarter. Investors are confident in advance. Baidu is a Chinese company that operates the search engine of the same name. “Baidu.com” is one of the most frequently accessed websites worldwide.

The charts in detail



But be careful: the latest upward rally has also meant that the underlying has already become very hot, especially when viewed over the longer term. The title is “overbought,” as chartists say. An indication of this is provided by the percentage difference between the 200-day line (blue curve) and the share price. This is currently 84 percent and thus – in retrospect – in an extreme range (see curve below the monthly chart). That could quickly lead to profit-taking.

As far as long-term trend behavior is concerned, a look at the weekly / monthly chart will help. Just looking at the monthly chart can be very interesting. This namely reveals the medium-term trend behavior of an underlying asset, and not infrequently over a relatively long period of time. Because with the monthly chart, the approach is based on monthly course data. In the case of candle charts, for example, each candle represents the price behavior of a trading month: Month opening and closing price; Monthly high and low. To be seen in the monthly chart (Chart 3): the 200-day line (blue curve). In the weekly chart it corresponds to the 40-week line; in the monthly chart around the 9-month line. With its increasing course, it basically speaks of an intact, increasing trend behavior in the medium-term view. This moving average is currently at $ 147.20. So a Baidu share currently costs more, much more than the average for the past 200 trading days – a sign of strength. At the same time, this moving average serves as a support for the prices in the event of any major price distortions.

In view of the overbought market situation, a consolidation in the form of a sideways movement at a high level cannot be ruled out. If there were a significant breakout above the next relevant resistance at US $ 322.89 – the previous all-time high – we would see the following target in the area around US $ 350. In the case of a long strategy, an initial stop-loss price could be placed just below the 21-day line (US $ 261.65). Quotes below US $ 230.08 (see daily chart) should be viewed critically.

Daily chart

Weekly chart

Monthly chart

Editor’s recommendation

The following long derivative aims at further rising prices for the shares of the Baidu share. Any book profits should be hedged promptly by adjusting the stop-loss rate. The product is equipped with the same basic price and knockout threshold – the following table shows the features that should be checked again when purchasing, in particular the basic price / knockout threshold and the current leverage.

Supports and resistances

Chart marks level Upper objective 2 299.99 Top goal 1 248.98 Lower objective 1 199.99 Lower objective 2 184.78

Trading ideas

Trading idea Underlying Product presentation turbo WKN MA5C4U Issuer Morgan Stanley running time endless Base price 260.00 Knock-out threshold 260.00 lever 4.96 Rate in EUR 5.21

The base prospectus as well as the final terms and conditions and the key information sheets are available by clicking on the relevant WKN: MA5C4U. Please also note the further information * on this advertisement.

Recommendations based on technical chart signals. In individual cases, deviations from the fundamental assessment are possible.

AUTHOR Manfred Ries from Index Radar-Magazin is a trained banker. After studying economics, he worked for many years in the areas of asset investment and currency trading at major banks. Manfred Ries has been a business journalist for more than 15 years. For Börse Online, he analyzed the markets from a chart perspective as early as 1999. www.index-radar.de

AUTHOR Manfred Ries from Index Radar-Magazin is a trained banker. After studying economics, he worked for many years in the areas of asset investment and currency trading at major banks. Manfred Ries has been a business journalist for more than 15 years. For Börse Online, he analyzed the markets from a chart perspective as early as 1999. www.index-radar.de

