There autonomous driving it is already among us, even if we are not yet able to frame it well. In fact, from Milan’s Lilac Metro to self-driving taxis there is a noticeable difference. But if the time is not yet ripe here, in China there is already a semi-autonomous robotaxi servicewith vehicles circulating on the roads since 2020. It is called Apollo Go, Baidu’s self-driving division founded in 2013; relies on various manufacturers, which supply the cars on which the system is then mounted to navigate in traffic without a driver. From now on, in some Chinese cities there will no longer be a driver: everything will be entrusted to the on-board computer.

Baidu, Chinese search engine giant, has obtained permits to operate completely driverless robotaxi services on the roads of the cities of Chongqing and Wuhan, and is in talks to do the same in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. To date, Apollo Go has completed over a million rides (with human control or supervision) in ten Chinese cities since its launch in 2020. The IT company has not reported any problems with the service, to date; the leap forward will still be difficult but presumably epochal, if there continue to be no inconvenience.

Baidu is very convinced of the potential in the field of autonomous driving. Her electric car brand, Jidu Auto, has set itself the goal of overtaking Tesla when it comes to developing autonomous technology. Baidu CEO Robin Li said that after exploring the world of smart vehicles, he realized that “being electric is the semi-final of the tournament, while being smart is the final“. So, with the term intelligence that equates to autonomous driving, Jidu expects to deliver as many as 800,000 self-driving cars by 2028, equipped with two LiDAR systems and 12 cameras.