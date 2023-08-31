HONG KONG— Chinese search engine and artificial intelligence firm Baidu made its equivalent model of ChatGPT available to the public on Thursday, in a sign that Beijing, which has lately moved to regulate the sector, has given it the green light.

The company’s shares rose 3% after the announcement.

Beijing views artificial intelligence as a key industry in its rivalry with the United States and aims to become a global leader by 2030. Chinese tech companies have accelerated the introduction of their AI-generating models — in which algorithms enable the technology to produce and create new content—after American firm OpenAI released its wildly popular ChatGPT.

Baidu said Thursday that the Ernie Bot, which generates text and images in response to user questions and signals, was open to the public through its official website and an app only available on app stores in China. As of Thursday afternoon, the Ernie Bot app was the top seller in China’s Apple iOS store for free apps.

By releasing the model to the public, Baidu will be able to learn real-world human reactions, according to the company’s general manager, Robin Li. He added that this will allow the Ernie and Baidu foundation models to be improved.

China, like Europe, has recently taken steps to regulate the AI-generating industry.

Under regulations issued on August 15, China requires companies to conduct safety studies and obtain official approval before releasing their products to the public. Beijing also requires companies that provide generative AI services to comply with government technology and data requests.

The United States has not enforced regulations to date.

Li said the regulations were “more pro-innovation than regulatory” in the company’s earnings call weeks ago.

Two other Chinese AI companies, Baichuan and Zhipu AI, released their AI language models on Thursday.