European elections, Baiardo's announcement: “I am not running with Sandri's DC”. Then the clue…

It never ceases to amaze Salvatore Baiardoinvestigated by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of Florence as part of the new investigation into the alleged external instigators of the 1993 massacres. In fact, the announcement of his intention to run in the next European elections, with none other than the Christian Democrats.



Of course, to make your own official application will have to wait for the ruling of the Court of Cassation in the trial on the “Giletti case” (expected for February 8th, but postponed) but it seemed that his decision was a done deal joining Angelo Sandri's party. However, his failure to participate in the recent national congress of the DC had raised the first alarm bells among his supporters. Now the announcement: “It's true, I will not run with Sandri's party – these are the words of Salvatore Baiardo ad Affaritaliani.it – Inside there were too many people fighting against it. Then the deputy secretary had written a letter… In short, there was no longer harmony; therefore I preferred it orient myself elsewhere.”

Where exactly? “It will be there this week the party's official announcement” Baiardo replies vaguely, but leaves a cluetalking about the last episode of “Piazzapulita”, broadcast on La7, and the heated debate between Totò Cuffaro, of the Sicilian Christian Democracy, and the guests of Corrado Formigli. The theme of discussionas summarized by Nello Trocchia, the fact that “Cuffaro is the political representative of that network of moles who favored those who wanted to divert the investigations into the mafia and politics and into the fugitives still wanted”.

With reference to this passage one might think of one Baiardo's next candidacy with Cuffaro's Sicily Christian Democracy. The former Graviano all-rounder does not deny it, what is certain is that between allusions and unsaid things… there are no shortage of similarities.