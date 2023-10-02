Salvatore Baiardo ad Business: “GIletti turned his back on me. The photo of Graviano with Berlusconi? It doesn’t exist”

He decided to break the silence Salvatore Baiardo, handyman of the Graviano mafia bosses, investigated by the Florence district anti-mafia directorate as part of the new investigation into the alleged external instigators of the 1993 massacres.

He did so after the decision of Court of Review of Florencewhich accepted the appeal of the Prosecutor’s Office, deeming the accusations of slander against the host Massimo Giletti and the mayor of Cerasa, Giancarlo Ricca, to be founded, ordering the House arrest. They did not consider the accusation of aiding and abetting Silvio Berlusconi and Marcello Dell’Utri to be sufficiently proven. One of the hearts of the investigation is always the photography which would portray the boss Graviano with the former prime minister and general Francesco Delfino. An image which according to the court “was certainly shown” to Giletti, contrary to what Baiardo told the magistrates, claiming that the journalist had made everything up (hence the accusation of slander). According to the judges, that very photo may have caused the closure of “Non è l’Arena”. But Salvatore Baiardowhile waiting for the decision of the Court of Cassation – which will have to be pronounced for the measure to become enforceable – wanted again reply, speaking with Affaritaliani.it.

The judges of the Review state that the photo portraying Berlusconi and Graviano “may not exist”, but it was “certainly shown to Giletti”, contrary to what you stated

Yes, but this photograph does not exist, and never has existed. I also told the judges this. Then we made some assumptions: since Fabrizio Corona passed him chats about all the women etc., and since they are friends… I don’t know, it could be that he wanted to give him a scoop by inventing this photograph, saying that I told him so… I do not know what to think. What was tested? He has always traveled with his escorts, when we spoke his escorts were always there, which is why I find it absurd.

The judges gave more credibility to Giletti than to Baiardo, a convicted felon. But Giletti himself, during the presentation of his books etc. – And there are recordings that prove it – he had always declared that Baiardo is a correct and very reliable person.

So when you told Giletti about the existence of this photo, did you lie?

Things must be seen as I also stated in the Prosecutor’s Office. This photograph does not exist. We had talked to Giletti about whether there were any photos taken with the Gravianos when they lived there. But the Gravianos never wanted to be photographed. Imagine then, being fugitives; if we took photos… they immediately tore them because they didn’t want to be photographed.

So why was there talk of the meeting between Berlusconi and Graviano? There are no photos, but you talked about it…

I spoke about the meetings just as Graviano himself spoke about them in his latest depositions in the trial of the ‘Ndrangheta massacre. These things happened in Milan, not on Lake Orta as journalists say. But I don’t know what they talked about, I accompanied them, then if Graviano told me that they talked about certain things… he said so.

The accusations of aiding and abetting against Silvio Berlusconi and Marcello Dell’Utri have not been sufficiently proven. What does this mean?

I still don’t understand this, what should I have favored them with?

There is another key passage in the order: “Baiardo lied about the meeting with Paolo Berlusconi”. Have you met Paolo Berlusconi?

Yes, but I met him for completely different things (compared to what is said in the ordinance, ed)! I met him, since it was a bad time, for financial help in opening an ice cream shop (I have always been an ice cream maker).

And why did he turn to him in particular?

Because there was a friendship with the Berlusconi family. Except that in those periods the Knight was unapproachable – and this was also ascertained by the Prosecutor’s Office – in fact I had sought the first contact with Silvio. But I couldn’t talk to him.

The judges say that in reality you wanted to blackmail the Berlusconi…

But it’s not true! Why should I have threatened the Berlusconi family… Paolo made use of the right not to respond, because his brother was also under investigation, and so the lawyers advised him to act in this way. If I had threatened him he would have definitely reported me, but instead he didn’t say anything.

How did the meeting with Paolo Berlusconi end? Did he help her?

There wasn’t even time to continue the discussion, because the prosecutor immediately investigated, one thing and another… and I didn’t do anything anymore.

There was the usual chatter between us like when we haven’t seen each other in a lifetime: “how’s it going, how’s it not going…”. But I would like to point out that I was absolutely not under investigation at that time: it was February 14, 2011.

“There is – writes the court, in reporting how Giletti paid Baiardo for his interviews – a high probability that the discussion of this topic cost him the closure of the program by Urbano Cairo”. In your opinion, was it Paolo Berlusconi who pushed for “Non è l’Arena” to be closed?

I only know that in the three episodes in which Baiardo was there, and in the external interviews with Baiardo he made views never done, and a share of the Madonna. So I thought that program was going forward in the best possible way. I certainly didn’t expect such a closure!

What do you think of the fact that Silvio Berlusconi left 30 million euros to Dell’Utri?

I don’t know, I think it was a recognition for all the work he did in those years.

But if you too were friends and she was in need, why didn’t she leave something for you too?

But I have never done anything for Berlusconi, so why would he have left me money?

Do you feel responsible for the closure of “Non è l’Arena” as the judges say?

Absolutely not. In fact, I should be angry with Giletti for everything he did to me afterwards, for all the stupid things he made me say.

In what sense did he “make her say”? Does this mean that her intervention was in some way controlled?

Look, you know how programs work sometimes, so don’t make me say anything else. I can’t say anything else. And I don’t talk to Giletti anymore, I’m actually forbidden to do so.

Why do you think that Urbano Cairo wanted to close a program that – as you say – made a “bang” thanks to you?

I don’t know, he was talking about “costs” that he could no longer bear. I don’t know him, I have only ever spoken to Giletti.

So I ask you: why did Giletti turn his back on you?

Oh, he knows why. Because I no longer wanted to play his game. And in fact I no longer wanted to go on his program.

Yes, but the infamous photos were only talked about because you were the first to do it. If they don’t exist, why did he mention them?

It is an issue that Professor Taormina – to whom Baiardo has entrusted his defense – will have to touch upon. ed – in the Supreme Court, I can’t mention anything to you. I can’t say why I talked about it, but someone surely understands why I no longer played Giletti’s game and I no longer went on his show.

In one of his interviews he spoke of billions at stake in the Berlusconi-Graviano relationship. What did he mean?

For me it was about economic issues.

Meaning what?

Well, Berlusconi built his empire in the 1970s, when the Gravianos gave him money. Graviano himself declared this in the trial of the ‘Ndrangheta massacre of having given 20 billion to Berlusconi in 1970.

You were the prophet of the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro. With the death of the former fugitive, will anything come out about the mysteries that still revolve around the massacres and the State-mafia negotiation?

Absolutely yes. But they will come out now in mid-December, when I publish my book, which we are already presenting. Inside there will be something very very interesting. Truths, things belonging to my experience.

But did your experience intersect with that of Matteo Messina Denaro?

Certainly, and it is also on record that we met, that we saw each other, that it was in the North… . Then there are other things that are not on record and that I put in the book.

What are you feeling right now?

I just feel very angry, because these are non-existent things. But I have to accept them. We will see in the Supreme Court what Professor Taormina resolves. All this fury, moreover, has been created since Baiardo wanted to get involved in politics, creating this political movement… I am referring for example to Gasparri’s latest statement, in which he made fun of Vannacci and Baiardo by saying that we will only take our vote. Obviously it’s annoying.

I would like you to erase everything with an eraser and start to get some of that Baiardo who is doing all this, the book etc. to help autistic kids. I would like to open ice cream parlors to include these kids, abandoned by the State. I have an autistic grandson. I won’t put a single euro of the book in my pocket.

Surely you will recognize that you are a questionable character…

Something I have never denied (the relationship with the Gravianos, ed), and I paid for it. I state that if they were to go out, my relationship with them would not change, as a friendship. I have always talked about my experience in my relationship with the Gravianos. For how they behaved towards me. I don’t know what else they did.

But why did you decide to involve the Berlusconi family? What interest did you have?

I only said who I saw, didn’t see, did, didn’t do in those years. Who knew that today talking about things that happened in 1989-1990 could cause such a fuss.

So why did he wait so long?

I had no interest in telling it before, I did it when they asked me, in 2012-2013.

