Baiardo at the European Championships, the DC thinks of the Graviano man

Salvatore Baiardo descends into politics, the man considered very close to the Graviano brothers and the mafia has expressed his desire to run for the European with the Christian Democracy and the secretary Angelo Sandri did not close this possibility: “We have not finalized his membership, we will have to wait for the next national council February 2-3 in Rome. Baiardo – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – was finished under investigation in Florence for slander against Massimo Giletti, former host of Non è l'arena, in relation to the alleged photo portraying Giuseppe Graviano, the former general Francesco Dolphin and Silvio Berlusconi. “I know there's a lot of talk about him, I had heard about the controversy with Giletti – explains Sandri – but I am not aware of all these events, I reserve the right to understand how things really are. Why did Baiardo choose the DC? This was reported by Sicilian leadersI don't remember the names, and there was only one telephone contact with him, he told me he would come to the next council meeting“, explains Sandri.

Last summer, – continues Il Fatto – Baiardo he wanted to found a political movement in view of the European Championships, professing nostalgia for Bettino Craxi, Giulio Andreotti and Arnaldo Forlani. Now he shares the links of the DC and publishes an electoral “saint” on social media: the photo of him with the coat of arms of the crusader shield and the writing “Libertas”. However, this is not Totò Cuffaro's new DC, nor the one headed by Gianfranco Rotondi, but yet another fragment of the White Whale's heirs. “We are the original Christian Democrats – explains Sandri – when Piccoli rebelled against the attempt to dissolve the DC in 1994, wewe have created a continuity of the party, and we have been fighting against the Christian Democratic resistance for thirty years.” The road to the European elections, however, is not easy, because the party will have to first collect signatures and have them authorizedand then overcome the barrier.

