Baiardo case, the review accepts the prosecutor’s appeal: “He must be arrested”

Salvatore Baiardo will have to be arrested. This was established by the Court of Review of Florence, which accepted the appeal of the prosecutor’s office on the arrest of the supporter of the Graviano brothers, investigated as part of the investigation into the mafia massacres of 1993. Baiardo will be placed under house arrest, with a communication ban with relatives.

Convicted for having favored the Gravianos’ absconding, in recent months he had come under the spotlight for having “prophesied” the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro during an interview with Massimo Giletti. Subsequently he had been a guest several times on Giletti’s show, “Non è l’Arena”, which was abruptly closed by La7 last April.

The Review accepted the prosecutor’s request only in the part relating to the slander against Massimo Giletti and the mayor of Cesara, Giancarlo Ricca, accused of having received money from the Gravianos. The presenter had instead been accused by Baiardo of having given false information to prosecutors in the case relating to the alleged photo showing Silvio Berlusconi together with Giuseppe Graviano and the Carabinieri general Francesco Delfino.

Photos which, according to what Giletti had told the investigators, Baiardo had promised to deliver to him. The former ice cream maker from Omegna had instead denied the circumstance, accusing the host of having lied to the prosecutors. However, this was contradicted by the wiretaps ordered as part of the investigation into the hidden instigators of the ’93 massacres, in which Baiardo was recorded while speaking to Giletti about the elusive shot.

In today’s decision, the judges rejected the part of the appeal relating to the alleged aiding and abetting of Silvio Berlusconi and Marcello Dell’Utri. The former Forzista senator and Publitalia manager is under investigation for complicity in the massacre, with the hypothesis of being among the instigators of the massacres that occurred in 1993. Before his death, the Cavaliere was also under investigation.