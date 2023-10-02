Baiardo, Berlusconi’s lawyer on Affari: “False statements”

“For the umpteenth time, we read statements from Mr. Salvatore Baiardo in the press which allude to friendly relations with the Berlusconi family, which in reality never existed, and to alleged financing of criminal origin to the Fininvest Group, equally non-existent. We can therefore only reiterate for the umpteenth time the absolute falsity of his statements, ascertained, moreover, by final sentences and further judicial measures”. With these lapidary statements the lawyer Giorgio Perroni, historical lawyer of the Berlusconi family, denies categorically the interview given by Salvatore Baiardo to Affaritaliani.it. This is the second intervention of this type by Perroniafter already in April, in the midst of the battle for transmission “It’s not the arena” he intervened to deny Baiardo’s statements.



Read also: Baiardo: "Giletti turned his back on me. The photo with Berlusconi does not exist"

