The BaianaSystem group took thousands of revelers to the Ibirapuera Park region, in the south zone of São Paulo, this post-carnival Saturday, 25th. It is the first edition of Bloco Pirata, commanded by the band, in the region. It is also the re-debut of the procession in the capital of São Paulo since the pandemic began, in March 2020.

The concentration was scheduled for 1 pm, on Avenida Pedro Alvares Cabral. BaianaSystem started playing around 2 pm and the parade is expected to go on until around 6 pm. The singer Chico César and the electronic music group Tropkillaz participate.

Singers Rico Dalasam and BNegão were also present in the trio. One hour after the procession, singer Russo Passapusso had to interrupt a song in the middle due to pushing and shoving on the ropes. The singer asked the production that the trio walked a little more to relieve the pressure on the public.

looking forward to the party

Content creator Bruna Rocha, 28, couldn’t miss the 1st edition of Navio Pirata in the city in over three years. “It’s further from home this time (in 2020, it had been on Avenida Tiradentes)but I thought the organization was very good”, says she, who had to leave the Parada Inglesa region, north zone, at 11 am to arrive in time to stay close to the trio’s rope.

With her son Akin, 1 and a half years old, on her lap, Bruna says she is excited to come with him for the first time. They went by bus, as there was no metro station nearby in the region.

“I always play Baiana’s songs, he loves them”, she says. “Today the song I most want to hear is Reza Forte, it transforms us.”

Fan of BaianaSystem, Gracy Laporte, 32 years old, has been to four of the group’s concerts, in different states. “I had never been to their block before, but they are very carnival-like, they have everything to be remarkable”, says she, who is also a content creator.

To get to Ibirapuera, she took an app car with friends in the Santa Cecília region, central zone. In the early afternoon, she took advantage of the steaming water thrown by a sponsor to cool off from the scorching sun.