Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The fifth Polish leg of the series of His Highness the President’s Cup races for purebred Arabian horses, in its 30th edition, witnessed a distinguished Emirati victory in the Arab “European Derby”, whose competitions were held at the Sluzwiec Racecourse in the capital, Warsaw, with the victory of the pony “Bahwan” in the presence of a crowd of 15,000 spectators. .

The series of the President’s Cup races for Arabian horses is receiving the attention and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, in support of plans to raise the status of Arabian horses in all countries of the world and encourage the acquisition and breeding of Arabian horses, as an extension of the vision and approach. The late, God willing, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

The dowry “Bahwan”, with the slogan of the Emirati owner Mansour Ali Al Shamsi, succeeded in continuing his strong performances in the Polish races. From recording his third successive victory out of 3 entries in his career, and clinching the precious cup title with great skill and clear superiority over all the participating horses representing the elite cleats in Poland and Europe, after he stormed the depth of the straight with the final turn, with a strong and controlled start that led him to the dazzling victory in the race that It was held for a distance of 2000 meters in the “listed” category, which is intended for ponies and fillies from the age of four years and over.

The champion was able to win the most important titles in his career and win the European Derby title for Arabian horses within the Polish Gala Derby Racing Festival, as he covered the race distance with a time of 2:12:51 minutes, while Storm (TH Richie x Sharima Bint Dorman) ranked second for owner Kolk Van Mierveld. And the supervision of the trainer Connie Frissel and the leadership of the jockey S. Vasiotov, while the third place came “Ocean Al-Mouri”, (Al-Murtajiz x Toby de Ghazal Bint Al-Tijani) for the owner, Wow Stables, and the supervision of the coach Maciej Kaprzyk and the leadership of the jockey Martin Srnik, while the fourth rank was Salsabil To (No). Risk Al-Mouri – Guevara Bint Amer) by owner Adnan Al-Nuaimi, supervised by coach Maciej Kaprzyk and led by jockey Kalisbek Ulu.

Mohammed Ahmed Salem Al-Harbi, UAE Ambassador to Poland, Saad bin Saleh Al-Saleh, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Poland, and Mervat Fadel Mugali, Ambassador of Yemen to Poland, attended and participated in the ceremony of crowning the winners, along with Faisal Al-Rahmani, general supervisor of the President’s Cup series. for purebred Arabian horses, and Saeed Al Muhairi, representative of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The cups were presented to the owner, trainer and rider, amid great joy at the distinguished victory and winning the precious cup, which is one of the oldest classic races in the world.

For his part, Mohammed Ahmed Salem Al-Harbi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Poland, said: “We are pleased to be present in the fifth Polish leg of the President’s Cup series of races for Arabian horses, and at the Sluzwick Racecourse, the historical track that was built since 1939. I am also honored to attend a race that bears a dear name on All of our hearts, the name of my master, His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, and we express our happiness at the successes of the Poland race.

Al-Harbi emphasized that such important occasions embody the country’s leading position in the world and carry messages of peace and tolerance and the UAE’s role in building bridges of rapprochement, friendship and exchange of cultures between all countries, indicating that the precious cup contributes to the embodiment of this lofty message in light of the public presence witnessed by the Polish races and its distinguished tours in All European tracks, in support of upholding the authentic heritage of the Emirates and preserving the status of Arabian horses in all countries of the world, congratulating the racing champion, and wishing the UAE horses to continue their supremacy in all tracks of the world.

In turn, Faisal Al-Rahmani, General Supervisor of the President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, said: “First, I extend my deepest thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, for his continuous support and sponsorship of the march. And the goals of the precious cup, which achieved remarkable successes in its fifth station in Poland, in light of the distinguished participation of the elite of the Arabian horse stalls and the great competition presented by the horses in the European Derby for Arabian horses.

He added: «We are proud of the value of the new successes and the large public attendance, which amounted to 15,000 spectators in addition to the high diplomatic presence, extending our thanks to the country’s embassy in Poland and its great cooperation, and thanks to the management of the Polish Sluzwiec Racecourse and to those in charge of the Arabian horse races and the advanced status that it witnessed in Warsaw, which confirms The ultimate goal that we aspire to reach in light of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who attaches great importance to supporting new owners, expanding the scope of plans to encourage the acquisition of Arabian horses, raising the level of production and promoting racing.

In turn, Mansour Al Shamsi, owner of the “Bahwan” foal, expressed his pride in winning the precious cup at its fifth station in Poland, and said: “This achievement represents a milestone in my career and a turning point that pushes me to double the opportunities for breeding and caring for Arabian horses and towards greater interest in participating in races.” European and the representation of UAE horses is the best representation”, noting that the third successive victory of the Bahwan foal indicates his purebred and strong qualities that appeared in all his participation and demonstrated their strength in the precious cup race, extending his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his continuous support and pioneering role in the development of horses Arabian horses and UAE horses are in the global ranks, stressing that the President’s Cup races represent an important station for various owners and breeders around the world and give them great opportunities to participate, compete and benefit from these races to reach the stage of victories, which encourages and motivates everyone to be present constantly and contribute to raising production rates and breeding Arabian horses.