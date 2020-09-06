Highlights: BJP MP Virendra Mast said on Vijay Mishra’s comment – If I am hurt on my self-respect I will pat myself

After this comment of Virendra Mast in Bhadohi, there was a stir, he said – we have no relation with criminals

Virendra Singh Mast, national president of Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha, has also been an MP from Bhadohi seat.

Bhadohi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh and National President of Kisan Morcha Virender Singh Mast said that when it comes to self-respect, I will not seek criminals to commit murder but I will pat myself. Actually, MP Virendra Singh Mast is on a visit to Bhadohi. During this time, he said these things somewhere.

Kisan Morcha president Virender Singh Mast was sitting among the people at the Swadeshi Ashram located at Indira Mill in Bhadohi town. Meanwhile, discussion started about Bahubali MLA Vijay Mishra from Gyanpur Assembly seat in Bhadohi district. To this, the Ballia MP said, “If I am hurt by my self-respect, I will not search for a crook to kill me, but I will push myself.” With this, he said that we have no connection with criminals. We are social people but self-respect means everything to us. Virender Singh Mast has also been a MP from Bhadohi seat.

Vijay Mishra did this comment

Actually, MLA Vijay Mishra had run a Brahmin card to avoid action and arrest on his family and himself. Vijay Mishra had named several people including MP Virendra Singh Mast, former MLC Vineet Singh, saying that we are being harassed at their behest.