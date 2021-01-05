Bollywood’s Mastani Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 35th birthday today. On this special occasion, big stars are constantly congratulating and wishing them. Today the discussion is on the message that Bahubali fame Prabhash has written for Deepika.

Posting a picture of Deepika Padukone on her Instagram, Prabhash wrote, “Happy birthday to Gorgeous Superstar Deepika Padukone!”

It is rarely that Prabhas posts a picture of another star on his social media. Because of this, this post is being discussed today. Also tell that this has happened because Prabhas is going to do a film with Deepika.

AMITABH – PRABHAS – DEEPIKA … #AmitabhBachchan to star in # Prabhas21 [not titled yet]… Stars #Prabhas and #DeepikaPadukone… Directed by Nag Ashwin … Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies … Will release in multiple languages ​​in 2022. pic.twitter.com/Zz10VCNGbT – taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) October 9, 2020

Deepika has received a hefty amount of fees for this film. The name of the film is not yet confirmed. Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen with this Prabhas and Deepika. The film will be directed by Nag Ashwin and its producer is Vaijanti Production House. The film will be released in 2022 in many languages ​​including Hindi, English.

Today, apart from Prabhas, many big stars including Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit have given birthday wishes to Deepika.

