Highlights: Atiq Ahmed’s illegal assets worth over 200 crores so far

Bulldozers have been run over dozens of properties and millions of illegal and benami properties.

MAC Tower Seal of Mohammad Abbas Khan, a history-sheeter close to Atik

Prayagraj

Former MP Bahubali MP Atiq Ahmad, who has been declared as a land mafia in the Ahmedabad jail of Gujarat, is constantly being screwed. The police and administration are constantly taking action to break the economic back of Atik and his associates. In the same sequence, on Thursday, the Prayagraj Development Authority also fired a government bulldozer on its dream project Kisan Cold Storage after Atik Ahmed Gang member and his close Mohammad Abbas Khan sealed the shopping complex MAC Tower located on Civil Lines.

In fact, cold storage located in Katka, Jhunsi in the name of Shaista Parveen, wife of Atiq Ahmad, was set ablaze by installing six JCB machines. The order to attach this property was issued by DM Bhanuchandra Goswami on September 7.

The DM had also asked the administration to complete the attachment action and report till September 25, but the biggest hurdle in attachment of farmer cold storage was the potato of thousands of farmers. Which the administration first shifted to the second cold storage and then completed the attachment process.

Police force deployed in large numbers

The order for demolition of this cold storage made without an approved map was issued by the Prayagraj Development Authority. Accordingly, after the permission of the District Magistrate, the demolition action was taken under the leadership of Zonal Officer Sat Shukla and Alok Pandey on Thursday afternoon. On this occasion Phulpur SDM Vivek Chaturvedi and CO Phulpur were present with the force of many police stations.

200 crore worth of illegal assets attached

This cold storage of Atiq Ahmed was built on a site of about one hectare i.e. ten thousand square meters. This cold storage was made up of three plots at a cost of crores. Police, administration and PDA action against Bahubali on illegal and benami properties under Gangster Act is going on continuously. Atiq’s illegal assets worth more than 200 crores have been attached so far. Not only this, the administration has also fired bulldozers on many illegal properties occupied by Atik Ahmed.