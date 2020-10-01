‘Bahubali’ actress Anushka Sharma has now joined the second social media platform after Instagram. Anushka has created an account on Twitter before the release of her upcoming film Nishabdam. Anushka has given information about her official Twitter account on Instagram. He wrote, “Hello everyone, hope you all are doing well and will be safe. You all follow me on my official Twitter account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days.”

Anushka’s fans are very happy and excited about her Twitter account. That is why he is welcoming his favorite actress in a great way. However, Anushka’s official Twitter account is not yet verified. In such a situation, it is also being speculated that the actress has made her fan club account official.

Ananya Pandey wants to work in an action film after ‘Khali Yellow’

See the reaction of Anushka’s fans-

Finally Queen comes to her kingdom of love for all her devotees to witness more & more LovLet’s Grandly Welcome Our queen with lots of love from us #WelcomeANUSHKASHETTYtoTWITTER #WelcomeQueenAnushkaShetty Keep going and Rockzzzzz the Twitter also Love U darling pic.twitter.com/3tQBmrBpwy – @urstrulyGST (@ gtrinadh421) September 30, 2020

Hi all Hope you all doing well and keeping safe. Follow me on my official twitter account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days for all of you! pic.twitter.com/SjsbnOZiRj – Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) September 30, 2020

Hi all Hope you all doing well and keeping safe. Follow me on my official twitter account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days for all of you! pic.twitter.com/SjsbnOZiRj – Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) September 30, 2020

Hi all Hope you all doing well and keeping safe. Follow me on my official twitter account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days for all of you! pic.twitter.com/SjsbnOZiRj – Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) September 30, 2020

Hi all Hope you all doing well and keeping safe. Follow me on my official twitter account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days for all of you! pic.twitter.com/SjsbnOZiRj – Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) September 30, 2020

Hi all Hope you all doing well and keeping safe. Follow me on my official twitter account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days for all of you! pic.twitter.com/SjsbnOZiRj – Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) September 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Anushka’s fans are also awaiting the release of her film ‘Nishabdam’. The film also stars R Madhavan in the lead role. The Tamil thriller, the film is scheduled to be released on October 2 on Amazon Prime India.

‘Your smile is very sweet’, ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, Actress Divyanka Tripathi’s new look attracted fans, see photos

Talking about Nishabam, the upcoming film also stars Michael Madsen, Anjali, Subbaraju and Shalini Pandey. The film’s story revolves around a talented and silent artist, who is caught in the investigation after witnessing a tragic incident. Let me tell you that Anushka and R Madhavan will be seen sharing the screen together for the second time after 14 years.